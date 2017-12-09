The Sun News
Buhari, Buratai, Nwachukwu storm Ibadan for COAS conference

— 9th December 2017

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

President Muhammadu Buhari; Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen Yusuf Buratai, and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Major Gen Ike Nwachukwu  (retd), are among eminent Nigerians expected at the Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference 2017 in Ibadan.

The six-day conference being hosted by the 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Ibadan, is slated to commence tomorrow at World Lilies Event Place, Apata, Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Buhari is expected to be the special guest of honour at the opening of the conference, which is also expected to be attended by Buratai on Monday. Nwachukwu is scheduled to deliver a lecture on December 11 on the topic: ‘Safeguarding Nigeria’s Unity and Sovereignty: A Patriotic and Constitutional Imperative for the Nigerian Army.’

The Commander, Training and Doctrine Command; Principal Staff Officers of the Nigerian Army from Defence Headquarters and Army Headquarters Corps commanders, General Officers Commanding, Operation Commanders; Commandants of Nigerian Army/Corps Schools and some selected army officers serving in tri-service institutions, are some of the important dignitaries who will participate at the conference.

A press release issued by the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Col Ezindu Idima, said the choice of hosting the conference, entitled: “Re-appraising the Nigerian Army’s Operational Efficiency in Containing Contemporary National Security Challenges,” in Ibadan, “is premised on the Chief of Army Staff’s desire to carry out strategic level event, such as this in all formations in the Nigerian Army.

“The conference will among other things provide, an opportunity for the Nigerian Army to appraise training and operations activities, as well done logistics and administrative matters. Furthermore, the Nigerian Army will also use the conference to reflect on its performances in 2017 in order to make a projection for 2018.”

Highlights of the conference include a medical outreach at the main football field of Government College Ibadan, Apata, for communities around Apata and its environs on December 12.

Post Views: 1
