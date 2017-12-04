The Sun News
Latest
4th December 2017 - Buhari blames Europe for illegal migration
4th December 2017 - The Sun Award validates our policy actions – Emefiele, CBN gov
4th December 2017 - 2019: South East’ll give Buhari over 70% votes –Kalu
4th December 2017 - We should focus on 2019 elections, Dickson tells PDP
4th December 2017 - Ugwuanyi flags off work on 4 more rural roads
4th December 2017 - Gunmen kill 11 in Plateau
4th December 2017 - Court remands trader, Kano business woman for cloning Eva products
4th December 2017 - Stop giving phone numbers to unknown persons, DSS warns
4th December 2017 - FG to consider police reform
4th December 2017 - Atiku formally joins PDP, says APC has let Nigerians down
Home / Cover / National / Buhari blames Europe for illegal migration

Buhari blames Europe for illegal migration

— 4th December 2017
  • Expresses worry over delay in repatration of stolen funds

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

President Muhammadu Buhari has blamed European countries for human trafficing scourge across the world, especially as it affects Africa.

He also expressed disappointment with western countries over delay, or outright refusal, to repatriate more stolen funds stashed in their countries, by ex-Nigerian government officials.

Reports from sources at the just-concluded fifth African Union/European Union Summit in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire indicate that the president said for there to be a halt to human trafficking as well as curb the deaths of desperate migrants as its currently being seen in Libya, the EU must work more diligently with the African AU, to bring normalcy to Libya and for the EU to be more forthcoming with humanitarian aid and other forms of assistance to countries directly affected by the menace and by terrorism.

At the bilateral meeting with German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, where the issue of stemming the tide of illegal migration of Nigerians to Europe took the front burner, Buhari said a process has been put in motion for the negotiation of new agreements that may open doors of migration and also lead to reducing illegal migration.

Under this agreement, according to one of the sources, close to 4,000 Nigerians may be given scholarships as well as skills and vocational training for illegal migrants before they are brought back home.

The president further declared that the single most important investment needed for growth in Nigeria and Africa is to grow and develop the economies in ways that will provide jobs for the youths. 

“Without jobs, even educated youths become vulnerable to forms of extremism, ranging from joining the ranks of terrorists to risking their lives, migrating to Europe, through the ‘sea of sand that is the Sahara and the unforgiving waters of the mediterranean.’ We must declare this era of African industrialisation for this must be the primary goal of all AU members,” he stated and advised that future AU-EU summits must be dedicated to this goal until it is achieved.

On stolen funds trapped in Europe, Buhari expressed displeasure over delay in seding them back to Nigeria.

He reiterated that the funds will go a long way in assisting the country build the much-needed infrastructure and create jobs for youth, as well as discourage those embarking on risky journeys through the Sahara Desert and mediterranean, enroute Europe. 

The president, said sources privy to what transpired at the bilateral meetings with some western leaders on the sidelines of the summit, disclosed that he was particularly unhappy that African countries are being blamed for illegal migrants taking dangerous routes to Europe.

In 2016, in New York, on the margins of United Nations General Assembly, Buhari asked Switzerland to urgently release Nigeria’s stolen funds.

He had, at a meeting with his Swiss counterpart, Johann Schneider-Ammann, said Nigeria needed such resources, particularly for infrastructure.

The president had, in response to former United Kingdom Prime Minister David Cameron describing Nigeria as a “fantastically corrupt” country, said he did not want an apology but repatriation of looted funds.

Meanwhile, a group of women, under the aegis of Africa Faith and Justice Network Nigeria, has called on traditional rulers in Edo State to intensify campaign against dangers and risks associated with trafficking in persons in their quarters.       

 The group, a non governmental organisation founded on the principle of social justice, made up of Catholic women, equally tasked the youths to take advantage of their God-given talents and acquire the necessary skill for self-empowerment.

Coordinator of the group, Rev. Sister Eucharia Madueke gave these charges when they visited the palace of Onogie of Ujeogba, Izuware 1, Solomon Ogieaga, Esan West Local Government Area, Odionware of Ugbogui, Pa.Uwaifo Osemwengie, Ovia North East and Zaiki Ehizogie 11, the  Onogie of Ogwa 

She said the group decided to embark on the second round of the campaign following statistics which indicated that 95 percent of Nigerians trafficked to Italy are from Edo. They urged the monarchs to use their traditional authority to clamp down on agents, individual, brothels who indulge in trafficking of under-age girls in their various communities, and added that the law will, henceforth, takes its course on those found guilty of rape and human abuses 

Also, a resource person on Anti-Human Trafficking, Women and Children Protection Unit, State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Sergeant, Justina Idiata  said the police have made several arrests of chains of suspected persons including native doctors, parents, relations who played a role in the process of trafficking under-aged girls who often end up as sex slaves abroad.  She said the traffickers often lure parents with gifts,  money, to deceive their girl-child they are traveling abroad for genuine reasons.     

In his response, Onogie of Ujeogba blamed the rise in human trafficking on parental failure and called on government to provide dividends of democracy and create enabling environment for citizens.

Post Views: 32
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari blames Europe for illegal migration

— 4th December 2017

Expresses worry over delay in repatration of stolen funds From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin President Muhammadu Buhari has blamed European countries for human trafficing scourge across the world, especially as it affects Africa. He also expressed disappointment with western countries over delay, or outright refusal, to repatriate more stolen funds stashed in…

  • The Sun Award validates our policy actions – Emefiele, CBN gov

    — 4th December 2017

    The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has said The Sun Public Service Award 2017 has not only validated the apex bank’s  thoughts and policy actions but would also spur him to step up his fight for the good of Nigerians and mankind. The Sun Awards 2017 will hold on…

  • 2019: South East’ll give Buhari over 70% votes –Kalu

    — 4th December 2017

    From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu   Former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, at the weekend, said Igbo will give President Muhammadu Buhari over 70 per cent votes in the 2019 presidential election. Buhari had stated that Igbo gave him five per cent votes at the 2015 presidential election and, as such, should  not expect…

  • We should focus on 2019 elections, Dickson tells PDP

    — 4th December 2017

    From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has urged leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not allow the party’s national convention, scheduled for December 9, 2017, distract them from the 2019 general elections. Dickson said the priority of the party is to pay more attention on how to re-capture power from the All…

  • Ugwuanyi flags off work on 4 more rural roads

    — 4th December 2017

    Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has flagged off construction of four additional rural roads in the state. About 10 kilometres distance would be covered in this latest set of roads awarded for construction and they will cost the government about N1 billion.    In the same vein,  the state executive council has approved the construction…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share