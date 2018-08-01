Buhari behind killings across Nigeria, Sule Lamido alleges

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

A former governor of Jigawa State and presidential aspirant under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Sule Lamido, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of been responsible for the widespread killings across the country under the disguise of farmers/herders crisis.

Lamido said this, on Monday, in Jalingo, while answering questions from journalists after his interaction with the state government and party officials.

Te former governor also alleged that the President had earlier claimed that he was aware of the people who were carrying out the killings, but has failed to arrest the situation or bring them to book.

He recalled that President Buhari had said such crisis could not continue unless government was a party to it and so his failure to stop the continued killing was a direct indictment that he had a hand in the killings.

In the words of Sule Lamido, “Let me tell you that there is nothing like farmers herders crisis. These are people killing other people.

“And the president has come out to say that he knew the people who were behind the killing but has failed to bring them to book.

“He also said that such crisis could not have continued unless the government was behind it. Three years into his government, these killings have continued to worsen it means he is behind it. More so that he says he knows them.

“We need to flush out Buhari for a secured and prosperous Nigeria where human lives are valued over every other thing.

“It is unfortunate that we have found ourselves where we are today. The police have become political tools to victimise and punish political opponents.

He cited the “recent mobilisation of EFCC against Governor Samuel Orton, the siege on the residents of Senate president and his deputy Ike Ekwerenmadu and the recent cover given to the eight members of the Benue state House of Assembly to serve impeachment notice on the Governor Ortom as clear instances of how the police was beng used to unleash terror on Nigerians.

Lamido said that Nigerians needed a leader who is trustworthy like himself and promised to place high premium on human lives.

The presidential hopeful insisted that the PDP “would persevere and overcome the persecutions and witch hunting to emerge victorious in 2019, against all the plans of the mighty to ensure that the present impunity and parasitic governance continues.”

In his response, Governor Darius Ishaku described Lamido as a ‘honest Nigerian’ who always has the interest of the public at heart and assured him that the PDP would “chose a competent and honest Nigerian to fly its flag in 2019 as the PDP remains the only hope of the nation since the people have lost hope in the APC government and its atrocities”.