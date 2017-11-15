The Sun News
Buhari begs Anambra voters to vote APC Saturday

Buhari begs Anambra voters to vote APC Saturday

15th November 2017

From: Segun Adio

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on people of Anambra State to turn out enmase on Saturday, to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Dr. Tony Nwoye as next governor of the state.

President Buhari gave the charge in Awka while speaking at the grand finale of the party’s campaign in Awka, the state capital.

The President used the occasion to reiterate his resolve to invest heavily on infrastructure in the South East region as captured in the 2018 budget presented to the National Assembly.

“We have not lost sight of our campaign promises of security because without security there can be no development.

Also we have addressed the issue of economy. We prayed hard and God answered our prayers,” he said.

 

  rua 15th November 2017 at 3:21 pm
    The Igbos cannot trust president Buhari because a muslim fundamentalists cannot be trusted. He is only putting his acts together because of the reactions generated among the Southern and Middle Belt people by his manifest hatred for them. If you are in doubt try to answer the following questions: 1. Was he totally ignorant of the marginalization and suppression of these people? 2. Was he deceived or misled by any person or group of persons? 3. Why did he have to wait until now before taking steps to correct the anomalies? If he is serious, he must admit his faults publicly and apologize to the Igbos and other tribes that has been affected by his insensitivity. He must apologise to Nnamdi Kalu and IPOB otherwise the lgbo leaders and politicians are playing the ostrich and postponing the evil day.

