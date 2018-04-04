The Sun News
Buhari begins annual leave in London April 9

— 4th April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Nigeria for London on Monday, April 9, to commence his annual leave, a Presidency source confirmed, yesterday.

The source said president Buhar would leave Nigeria early, to enable him rest before participating in the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, also known as CHOGM 2018.

The meeting will be held at Buckingham Palace, St James’s Palace, and Windsor Castle, in the United Kingdom.

The meeting is scheduled for April 16-20.

Nigeria is one of countries that makes up the  Commonwealth, a diverse community of 53 nations that work together to promote prosperity, democracy and peace.

Last year, the president spent 154 days in London, UK, where he  underwent medical treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

Buhari left the country on May 7, 2017, after receiving the last batch of Chibok girls released by Boko Haram.

He returned to the country on August 19, 2017.

This is his first leave in 2018.

