Buhari backs NANTA’s aviation, tourism development projects

…Senator Ndoma Egba to Chair 2018 AGM

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged his support for all laudable programmes initiated by the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) geared towards the growth and development of the aviation and tourism industries. Spokesman for the Presidency, Mr. Femi Adesina, stated this while receiving a delegation of NANTA executives on a courtsesy call on Aso Villa, Abuja, led by its President, Mr. Bankole Bernards.

A statement by NANTA quoted Adesina of assuring government support “in all its progressive endeavour, particularly in projecting the good image of Nigeria as a safe place to invest in tourism and aviation business in Africa.”

The Presidency, through Adesina, also thumbed up the game changing initiatives of NANTA to rid the travel trade of corrupt practitioners, assuring that the Federal Government will partner NANTA to create the necessary enabling environment to drive the down-stream of the aviation sector as major player to the sustainable economic and social development of Nigeria,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Chairman, Board of Directors of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Senator Ndoma Egba, has promised to Chair and present the lead paper at the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of NANTA slated for Port Harcourt this month.

Ndoma Egba who received the NANTA President and his entourage at the NDDC head office in Port Harcourt promised not only to attend the conference but also to partner with NANTA to drive rural cultural tourism in the Niger Delta areas.

The 2018 AGM has as its theme, “Symbiotic Relationship of Aviation and Tourism: A key to Economic Sustainability.”