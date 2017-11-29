Buhari attends EU, AU summit in Cote d’Ivoire

To reiterate Nigeria’s concern over world peace

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abidjan, Cote d Ivoire

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday arrived Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire to attend the 5th European Union-African Union (EU-AU) Summit holding today and tomorrow.

President Buhari will use the occasion of the summit to reiterate Nigeria’s readiness to work with African and European countries to address the challenges affecting both continents, such as peace and security.

Accompanied by governors Emmanuel Udom of of Akwa Ibom State Udom and Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu as well as some ministers, the President was received on arrival at the Houphet Airport by Ivoiren President, Alassane Ouattara. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama led Nigerian delegation which included President of African Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adeshina, Ministers of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, Interior, Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazzau, National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Munguno (retd), Nigeria’s ambassador, Ibrahim Isa, Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Affairs and some embassy officials as well as representatives of Nigerians resident in Cote d Ivoire to receive him.

Miss Emmanuella Ejim, presented a bouquet of flowers the President to welcome him to Abidjan, after which he and his entourage were treated to a brief cultural display by Ivorian drummers before proceeding to the Nigerian Ambassador’s Residence.

He is expected to meet with Nigerian community later today.

Buhari will participate in working sessions on the summit theme: “Investing in the Youth for a Sustainable Development” and on the margins of the summit, he will meet with a number of African Heads of State and their European Union counterparts.