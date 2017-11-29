The Sun News
Home / World News / Buhari attends EU, AU summit in Cote d’Ivoire

Buhari attends EU, AU summit in Cote d’Ivoire

— 29th November 2017

To reiterate Nigeria’s concern over world peace

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abidjan, Cote d Ivoire 

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday arrived Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire to attend the 5th European Union-African Union (EU-AU) Summit holding today and tomorrow.

President Buhari will use the occasion of the summit to reiterate Nigeria’s readiness to work with African and European countries to address the challenges affecting both continents, such as peace and security.

Accompanied by governors Emmanuel Udom of of Akwa Ibom State Udom and Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu as well as some ministers, the President was received on arrival  at the Houphet  Airport by Ivoiren President, Alassane Ouattara.  The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama led Nigerian delegation which included President of African Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adeshina, Ministers of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, Interior, Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazzau, National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Munguno (retd), Nigeria’s ambassador, Ibrahim Isa, Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Affairs and some embassy officials as well as representatives of Nigerians resident in Cote d Ivoire to receive him.

Miss Emmanuella Ejim, presented a bouquet of flowers the President to welcome him to Abidjan, after which  he and his entourage were treated to a brief cultural display by Ivorian drummers before proceeding to the Nigerian Ambassador’s Residence.

He is expected to meet with Nigerian community later today.

Buhari will participate in working sessions on the summit theme: “Investing in the Youth for a Sustainable Development” and on the margins of the summit, he will meet with a number of African Heads of State and their European Union counterparts. 

  Ezekiel Okeke 29th November 2017 at 5:57 am
    The comic figure nickname Buhari no longer represent natives of this territory, so do fraudulent political name Nigeria no longer represent natives of this territory, other institutions also- NASS etc. Natives of this territory are only represented by the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, with economic cooperation and assistance etc., which must be defended in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central. Liberation of the natives has come, Freedom of the natives has come- it is irreversible. This is 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

Fresh crisis hits Ondo APC

— 29th November 2017

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure A faction of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, comprising eminent leaders yesterday passed a vote of confidence in the suspended former chairman of the party, Mr. Isaac Kekemeke. Kekemeke was suspended by the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party following a division in the party occasioned by the…

  • Edo speaker talks tough on installation of Pere of Olodiama

    — 29th November 2017

    • Priests, Enigies, Edionweres, others protest From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly,  Adjoto Kabiru, has warned the self-acclaimed Pere of Olodiama clan at Gelegele in Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state not to mess with Benin Kingdom.  The speaker’s spoke against the backdrop of  the purported installation…

  • N120bn bribery allegation: FG increases charges against Misau

    — 29th November 2017

    From Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Federal Government has amended criminal charges against Senator Isah Misau, before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) sitting at Maitama, by increasing the counts from five to seven.  Meanwhile, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) has engaged a private…

  • North East: Senate may summon Service Chiefs

    — 29th November 2017

    From Fred Itua, Abuja  Senate has said it may summon the country’s Service Chiefs, to brief lawmakers in a closed-door session, over the resurgence of Boko Haram activities in the north eastern states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe. Senator Ali Ndume, who represents Borno South, moved the motion, yesterday, when the Senate reconvened at plenary….

  • … We’ve put Boko Haram on the run –Minister

    — 29th November 2017

    By Adetutu Folasade-Koyi Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, reiterated, yesterday, that the Federal Government has come up with a comprehensive strategy to tackle violent extremism across the country. Speaking during a visit to the offices of Leadership Newspaper in Abuja, yesterday, the minister said the strategy is contained in a document entitled…

