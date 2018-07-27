– The Sun News
Latest
27th July 2018 - Bauchi South bye-election: INEC engages 3,500 ad-hoc staff
27th July 2018 - Benue Assembly: Impeached Speaker, Ikyange, bags 6 months suspension
27th July 2018 - Imo APC chair’s murder: Okorocha dangles N20m before whistleblowers
27th July 2018 - All 185 Ethiopians stranded in Djibouti return home -Official
27th July 2018 - ADC’ll restore good governance in Ogun, if…  – Gboyega Isiaka
27th July 2018 - Armed policemen take over Benue Assembly complex
27th July 2018 - Ambode woos investors at water transport rountable
27th July 2018 - Buhari assures on revisiting 13% derivation to ensure even projects spread
27th July 2018 - Hashidu, first civilian governor of Gombe, is dead
27th July 2018 - Court dethrones Adamawa traditional ruler
Home / National / Buhari assures on revisiting 13% derivation to ensure even projects spread
BUHARI

Buhari assures on revisiting 13% derivation to ensure even projects spread

— 27th July 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, in Abuja, assured that his administration would look into the constitutional 13 per cent derivation benefit to the Niger Delta region to ensure even spread of developmental projects that meet the needs of the people.

This was as the Isoko Traditional Rulers Council have called on the Federal Government to utilise the eight oil fields of flow stations in Isoko land, to establish a gas plant and a modular refinery in the land.

The demand was coming five days after Nigeria and Niger Republic signed new agreement to build a hydro carbon and pipeline refinery in Katsina State.

The new agreement with Niger was targeted to  produce between 100,000 and 150,000 barrels of crude oil per day in the new agreement to build a hydro carbon and pipeline refinery in Katsina State.

READ ALSO: Hashidu, first civilian governor of Gombe, is dead

The refinery is worth $2 billion (over N700 billion) and is projected to generate over 2,500 direct jobs and over 10,000 indirect jobs in the country.

Receiving Isoko Traditional Rulers and personalities led by His Majesty Ovrawah, Omogha 1, Odiologbo of Oleh, at the Presidential Villa, President Buhari assured the royal fathers that the constitutional provisions for Niger Delta development would be carefully studied for inclusiveness, especially in the prioritisation of Federal Government projects.

Said he, “I have listened attentively to your address and I will still update myself with details of development in your area as it relates to oil and gas, and lack of infrastructure.

“I will look at the constitutional 13 per cent derivation and what previous governments have done, in order to know what we can do,” he said.

President Buhari noted that the Isoko kingdom had very qualified citizens that have distinguished themselves in various professional and entrepreneurial skills in the country, expressing surprise that the domain was not adequately captured in Federal Government appointments.

“I will revisit your address and ask for clarification. I will do my best on this issue,” he added.

READ ALSO: Cristiano Ronaldo fined €3.2m, but set to escape prison

Earlier, President General of the Isoko Development Union and spokesman of the traditional rulers, High Chief Iduh Amadhe, decried the fact that 15 oil wells in the Isoko section of OML 28 had been locked up since November 29, 2011 by SPDC, thereby depriving the country of daily production of 19,000 barrels of Crude Oil leading to huge financial loss.

According to the monarchs, the modular refinery would be beneficial not only to the region but for the nation as well, as it will create  jobs, generate income and better the lives of the citizenry.

The traditional rulers reminded the president that the Isoko kingdom became the second place where oil was discovered in 1958 at Uzere immediately after Oloibiri, in present Bayelsa State.

They appealed to government to prevail on the minister of state, petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu to call on the management of NNPC/SPDC to immediately commence production in the Isoko Section of OML 28-Uzere east to increase revenue government and develop the area.

The monarchs also called on the government to direct oil companies operating in their land to create an enabling environment for investors to convert the Gas a Flare to electricity and for the oil existence of a modular refinery.

The traditional rulers also urged the president to direct the ministry if Niger Delta to capture Isoko land in the siting projects, skills acquisition center and other related programme, noting that no meaningful project has been sited in the area since the ministry was created.

The monarchs also demanded the siting of federal institutions, especially a polytechnic in the area as none of the six polytechnics in the state is sited in the area. They specially requested that the state owned Ozoro Polytechnic be converted to a federal polytechnic.

They also wanted the president to prevail on the NDDC or ministry of Niger Delta to fix the two roads in Isoko land that have been abandoned.

The roads are Emede-Oteri-Igbide-Uzere road and Ofagbe-Awa-Iyede Ame-Onogbokor-Umuoru road.

They also called on the government to set in motion machinery to curb the insecurity of life and property in some part of the country.

The monarchs expressed believe  in President Buhari’s ability to usher in a new era of peace, oneness and even development in Niger Delta region and the entire nation, adding “we also believe in your excellency’s ability to correct the injustice that has been meted to the Isoko people for close to two decades and posterity will also record you in gold.”

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BAUCHI

Bauchi South bye-election: INEC engages 3,500 ad-hoc staff

— 27th July 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) plans to engage 3, 500 ad-hoc staff for the August 11 Bauchi South Senatorial District bye-election. Director, Voter Education and Public Enlightenment, Yahaya Saliu, disclosed this to newsmen at the INEC headquarters, in Bauchi, on Friday. Saliu said that the ad-hoc staff include Collation Officers, Supervisory…

  • Ikyange

    Benue Assembly: Impeached Speaker, Ikyange, bags 6 months suspension

    — 27th July 2018

    NAN The impeached Speaker, Benue House of Assembly, Mr Terkimbi Ikyange, has been suspended by his colleagues for six months for what they called “unparliamentary behavior”. The legislators took the decision on Friday in Makurdi during their sitting at the Old Banquet Hall of Government House, Makurdi. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that…

  • OKOROCHA

    Imo APC chair’s murder: Okorocha dangles N20m before whistleblowers

    — 27th July 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has promised N20 million to anyone with useful information that would lead to the arrest of the culprits who murdered the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman of Idea to North  Local Government, Chief Sunny Ejiagwu. The governor, in a press statement, he issued through his Chief…

  • OGUN

    ADC’ll restore good governance in Ogun, if…  – Gboyega Isiaka

    — 27th July 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The governorship aspirant on the platform of African Democratic Congress (ADC), in Ogun State, otherwise known as GNI, has said the party would to restore good governance to the people of Ogun State, if it wins the 2019 governorship election.  Isiaka, stated this, on Friday, in Abeokuta, during the finale of his…

  • AMBODE

    Armed policemen take over Benue Assembly complex

    — 27th July 2018

    …As lawmakers reconvene at Govt. House, suspend former Speaker Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Another drama played out at the Benue State House of Assembly, on Friday, after armed policemen took over the Assembly complex and barred members of the Assembly from gaining access to the facility. The heavily-armed policemen also ordered staff of the Assembly who…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share