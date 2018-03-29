The Sun News
Latest
29th March 2018 - Buhari arrives Lagos for Tinubu’s birthday colloquium, others
29th March 2018 - Imo governorship race getting as hot as hell is cold (1)
29th March 2018 - Still on Diaspora voting rights
29th March 2018 - The killings across the country
29th March 2018 - Buhari’s second term bid
29th March 2018 - Can US ‘triumph over’ Trump?
29th March 2018 - Curbing corruption in the judiciary
29th March 2018 - ‘We’re dying slowly’
29th March 2018 - Wasted billions: Don’t blame corruption, Nigeria is cursed
29th March 2018 - Russia 2018: Nigeria beyond football
Home / National / Buhari arrives Lagos for Tinubu’s birthday colloquium, others

Buhari arrives Lagos for Tinubu’s birthday colloquium, others

— 29th March 2018

• State PDP kicks against ‘unsolicited’ holiday

President Muhammadu Buhari will be in Lagos today, to chair the 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium, organised in celebration of the 66th birthday of the All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The colloquium, with the theme, “Investing in People” will hold at Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

During his two-day visit to Lagos, the president will, among other things, perform the official flag-off ceremony for the Lekki Port Project and inaugurate the Ikeja Bus Terminal.

Thereafter, he would be be treated to a special dinner by the Lagos State Government.

According to the agenda of the Bola Tinubu Colloquium made available by Tinubu Media Office on Wednesday in Lagos, the ceremony will open with a stage play titled “iOpen Eye” and a multimedia presentation of the history of the colloquium, which began in 2008.

Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi will welcome guest to the event before President Buhari will be invited to present his opening remarks.

Meanwhile, the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the state government to explain its decision to declare Thursday as  work-free.

In a statement by Hakeem Balogun, spokesman of the PDP in the state, the party criticised the action of the state government and also, accused the Ambode administration of attempting to lure workers to welcome the president.

“Despite the unsolicited holiday, the Lagos state government is lobbying the reluctant civil servant of Lagos state to welcome President Muhammdu Buhari to Lagos state,” the statement read.

“Governor Ambode is trying to cover up the fact that Lagosians and the civil servants no longer the federal and state governments.”

The party said having abandoned the state since his emergence in 2015, the president is using the visit as an avenue to reconcile with Tinubu, a former governor of the state.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari arrives Lagos for Tinubu’s birthday colloquium, others

— 29th March 2018

• State PDP kicks against ‘unsolicited’ holiday President Muhammadu Buhari will be in Lagos today, to chair the 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium, organised in celebration of the 66th birthday of the All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The colloquium, with the theme, “Investing in People” will hold at Eko Convention Centre, Victoria…

  • Meningitis kills 8 in Kano

    — 29th March 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano Kano State Government has confirmed the death of eight people from  Type A category of Cerebro Spinal Meningitis (CSM). Commissioner for Health, Dr. Kabiru Ibrahim Getso, told newsmen, yesterday, that the outbreak occurred in Dungurawa village in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of the state. He said the cause of the death…

  • Kalu, Ukiwe, former MILADs  pay tribute to late officer

    — 29th March 2018

    Philip Nwosu  It was a day for tributes for  late former military administrator (MILAD) of Adamawa State, Navy Captain Joe Agwu Kalu-Igboamagh, when dignitaries from all walks of life gathered to pay their last respects, yesterday. Speaking at a service of songs organised for the late naval officer, former governor of Abia State, Dr Orji…

  • Gunmen invade Zamfara village, kill 3

    — 29th March 2018

    At least three people have been killed at Bawan Daji village, in Anka local government area of Zamfara state. Spokesman of the state’s Police Command, Mohammed Shehu, confirmed the killings and further added that it was perpetrated by gunmen. Shehu said the gunmen attacked the village in large numbers, in the early hours of yesterday…

  • Obasanjo condemns Buhari’s refusal to sign African trade treaty

    — 29th March 2018

    Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to reconsider his stance and sign the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement before it is too late. The former president expressed disappointment that Nigeria was not among the 44 countries of the African Union (AU) that endorsed the agreement. “That president Buhari didn’t sign…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share