Buhari arrives Lagos for Tinubu’s birthday colloquium, others

• State PDP kicks against ‘unsolicited’ holiday

President Muhammadu Buhari will be in Lagos today, to chair the 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium, organised in celebration of the 66th birthday of the All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The colloquium, with the theme, “Investing in People” will hold at Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

During his two-day visit to Lagos, the president will, among other things, perform the official flag-off ceremony for the Lekki Port Project and inaugurate the Ikeja Bus Terminal.

Thereafter, he would be be treated to a special dinner by the Lagos State Government.

According to the agenda of the Bola Tinubu Colloquium made available by Tinubu Media Office on Wednesday in Lagos, the ceremony will open with a stage play titled “iOpen Eye” and a multimedia presentation of the history of the colloquium, which began in 2008.

Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi will welcome guest to the event before President Buhari will be invited to present his opening remarks.

Meanwhile, the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the state government to explain its decision to declare Thursday as work-free.

In a statement by Hakeem Balogun, spokesman of the PDP in the state, the party criticised the action of the state government and also, accused the Ambode administration of attempting to lure workers to welcome the president.

“Despite the unsolicited holiday, the Lagos state government is lobbying the reluctant civil servant of Lagos state to welcome President Muhammdu Buhari to Lagos state,” the statement read.

“Governor Ambode is trying to cover up the fact that Lagosians and the civil servants no longer the federal and state governments.”

The party said having abandoned the state since his emergence in 2015, the president is using the visit as an avenue to reconcile with Tinubu, a former governor of the state.