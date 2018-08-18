– The Sun News
BUHARI ARRIVES FROM LONDON

Buhari back from London

— 18th August 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari is back in the country after his  10-day vacation in London.

He landed 6.35p.m.

When asked how he was feeling, he replied, “I’m good.”

He was received by the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, and the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Bello.

Also on hand to receive him were Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Sadique; Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

Also there to receive President Buhari were his media aides, Femi Adesina, Garba Shehu, Laurette Onochie and political associates.

He is expected to preside over security meeting on Monday before proceeding to his country home, in Daura, Katsina for the Sallah break.

Buhari has been away since  August 3rd on a 10-vacation according to the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity,  Femi Adesina.

Adesina had in a statement said Buhari would be away for 10 working days.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo had been  the acting President while Buhari was away the period.

1 Comment

  1. Tony 18th August 2018 at 8:40 pm
    Reply

    Waste of funds. He did not go on holiday APC arranged the London trip for Akpabio’s dramatic defection to APC . This buhari is the most corrupt nigerian president.
    Watch out the events will unfold in the coming days. Beginning with his brother’s outrageous budget for 2019 general elections , Daura”s sack to the decentralization of the nigerian police force.
    Saraki s case is beyond him because as it stands Saraki appears well grounded.

