Buhari back from London

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is back in the country after his 10-day vacation in London.

He landed 6.35p.m.

When asked how he was feeling, he replied, “I’m good.”

He was received by the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, and the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Bello.

Also on hand to receive him were Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Sadique; Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

Also there to receive President Buhari were his media aides, Femi Adesina, Garba Shehu, Laurette Onochie and political associates.

He is expected to preside over security meeting on Monday before proceeding to his country home, in Daura, Katsina for the Sallah break.

Buhari has been away since August 3rd on a 10-vacation according to the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Adesina had in a statement said Buhari would be away for 10 working days.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo had been the acting President while Buhari was away the period.