SECURITY MEETING

Buhari arrives Abuja, to chair security meeting tomorrow

— 19th August 2018

He is expected to preside over the security meeting tomorrow before proceeding to his country home in Daura, Katsina State for the Sallah break.

■ Says defections beauty of democracy

■ Vows to jail looters

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is back in the country after his 10-day vacation in London. He landed at 6:35 p.m.

READ ALSO: Buhari back from London

When asked how he was feeling, he replied, “I’m good.” In a separate interview at his residence, President Buhari said he is going to jail more of the thieves that brought economic problems to the country.

When asked what should be expected from him now that he is back, he said, “Most Nigerians are expecting that we are going to jail more of the thieves that brought economic problem to the country. I think that is being expected of me and I will do it.” On the recent defections, Buhari said, “it should be appreciated as the beauty of democracy. People can choose the party they want to belong to.

“But let them make sure that they empower their constituents by educating them on voters’ registration and making sure that they get their Permanent Voters Cards and they use their rights as Nigerians to vote whoever they like across ethnicity and religion.

“This is the beauty of democracy in Nigeria, this is what I am hoping to see.” The president was received by the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari; and the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Bello.

Also on hand to receive him were the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Sadique; Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris; and Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu. Others were his media aides, Femi Adesina, Garba Shehu, Laurette Onochie and political associates He is expected to preside over the security meeting tomorrow before proceeding to his country home in Daura, Katsina State for the Sallah break.

Buhari has been away since August 3 on a 10-day vacation, according to the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Adesina had in a statement said that Buhari would be away for 10 working days.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been the acting president while Buhari was away.

