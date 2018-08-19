Buhari arrives Abuja, to chair security meeting tomorrow

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is back in the country after his 10-day vacation in London. He landed at 6:35 p.m.

READ ALSO: Buhari back from London

When asked how he was feeling, he replied, “I’m good.” In a separate interview at his residence, President Buhari said he is going to jail more of the thieves that brought economic problems to the country.

When asked what should be expected from him now that he is back, he said, “Most Nigerians are expecting that we are going to jail more of the thieves that brought economic problem to the country. I think that is being expected of me and I will do it.” On the recent defections, Buhari said, “it should be appreciated as the beauty of democracy. People can choose the party they want to belong to.