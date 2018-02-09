The Sun News
Buhari approves retirement, dismissal of justices

Buhari approves retirement, dismissal of justices

— 9th February 2018

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

Following recommendations from the National Judicial Council (NJC), President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the compulsory retirement of Honourable Justice A. F. A Ademola of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court and the dismissal from office of Honourable Justice O.O Tokode of the Benin Division of the Federal High Court.

The disciplinary actions on the two Justices are in pursuance of section 292 (1) (b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Justice O.O. Tokode is also to refund all salaries and allowances earned illegally from 2nd December, 2015 when he was sworn-in as a Judge of the Federal High Court to date.

The President urges judicial officers to be alive to their responsibilities and eschew corruption in the discharge of their duties.

Garba Shehu
Senior Special Assistant to the President
Media & Publicity
February 9, 2018

2 Comments

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 9th February 2018 at 8:17 pm
    Reply

    The fraudulent political name Nigeria is dead- it is Yugoslavia of Africa, so do all its institutions are dead which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. Buhari Is Dead!!! Any illiterate tout parading himself as Buhari in this territory of the natives is fraudulent criminal tout of fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- such fraudulent criminal tout parading himself as Buhari in this territory of the natives must be Annihilated in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under Disintegrated Republics of the natives. If you are a native of this territory of the natives, decide now where you belong- either you are for the natives of this territory of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics or you are for fulani criminal terrorists under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. God Is With Us!!!

  2. susan 9th February 2018 at 9:43 pm
    Reply

    May the Almighty continue to bless you Mr President your name will forever remain in the hearts of good Nigerians for coming to our rescue. What the Almighty puts together no man can shake. You fill our hearts with delight with your outstanding integrity, my children sing your praises in the our home and will model themselves on your dignity. May you live long for all of us. Amen.

