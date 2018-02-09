Buhari approves retirement, dismissal of justices

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

Following recommendations from the National Judicial Council (NJC), President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the compulsory retirement of Honourable Justice A. F. A Ademola of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court and the dismissal from office of Honourable Justice O.O Tokode of the Benin Division of the Federal High Court.

The disciplinary actions on the two Justices are in pursuance of section 292 (1) (b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Justice O.O. Tokode is also to refund all salaries and allowances earned illegally from 2nd December, 2015 when he was sworn-in as a Judge of the Federal High Court to date.

The President urges judicial officers to be alive to their responsibilities and eschew corruption in the discharge of their duties.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

Media & Publicity

February 9, 2018