From Magnus Eze, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the purchase of some patrol vessels for the surveillance and protection of the Nigerian waters.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo disclosed this while opening the 10th Annual Ministerial Conference of Fisheries Committee for West Central Gulf of Guinea (FCWC) in Abuja, Friday.

He said the Nigerian government is committed to maritime safety.

To this end, he said that government had paid $200,000 of its debt to the FCWC, in addition to creating the right environment for private sector investments in the fisheries sector.

Osinbajo further noted that the progressive policies and programmes have paid off as the nation’s local fish production grew from 450,000 to 1.2m metric tons in the last two years.