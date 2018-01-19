Buhari approves licence for UNILAG TV

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a television licence for University of Lagos (UNILAG TV), this is even as management of the school said it will enhance research-oriented education and ease communication within and outside the university campus.

This was disclosed in a meeting with the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, and the Senior Special Assistant, Garba Shehu, at the Presidential Villa.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, said the TV station would enhance the university visibility across the continent. He said the approval of the TV station further confirmed the president’s position on promoting free press and unhindered access to information which promotes development.

“It is now on record that the present administration signed the first campus TV licence and we remain deeply grateful to the president. The university is a brand. We want the university to be the research hub in Africa, and we are working towards being among the best three in the entire continent,’’ he said.

Adesina, who congratulated the vice chancellor on his recent appointment, said President Buhari is fully committed to improving the standard of education in the country and urged the management team to take the university to higher heights.