From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Prof. Moji Christianah Adeyeye as the Director-General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The Assistant Director (Press), Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mohammed Nakorji, in a statement, said the appointment, which takes effect from November 3, 2017, is for the initial term of five years.

Adeyeye, a seasoned Pharmacist with a proven track record of accomplishments in Nigeria and abroad, is the second woman to head the agency, after the late Prof. Dora Akunyili.

She is also a Professor of Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing Science and Drug Product Evaluation, College of Pharmacy, Roosevelt University, USA amongst others.