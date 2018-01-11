Buhari appoints Abubakar substantive NIA DG

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and Chinelo Obogo

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of his Senior Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs/International Relations, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, as the substantive Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

The appointment takes immediate effect.

Abubakar is a retired career Foreign Service officer.

He replaces Ambassador Ayo Oke, who was sacked over the $43.4 million found by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in an apartment 7B in Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, last year.

Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said Abubakar had extensive experience working with the United Nations in peace support operations, mediation process, preventive diplomacy and good offices, as well as the promotion of good governance and respect for the rule of law and human rights.

He also briefly served as senior adviser at the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), with headquarters in Ndjamena, Chad, before his last appointment.

Abubakar holds a B.A degree in French Language and Literature, and M.A degree in Francophone Maghrebian Literature, both from Bayero University, Kano.

He is also fluent in English and Arabic.

Meanwhile, a Federal High Court in Lagos has reserved judgment in a motion moved by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking final forfeiture of 7b Osborne road, Ikoyi, Lagos, until January 19.

The residence was where both local and foreign currencies were uncovered by the anti graft agency in 2017. It was said to be the property of Folashade Oke, Oke ‘s wife.

The anti-graft agency uncovered $444,000, 28,000 Euros and N23 billion in the said property.

The court had consequently in June 2017, ordered permanent forfeiture of the funds from the said property.