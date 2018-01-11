The Sun News
Latest
11th January 2018 - Buhari appoints Abubakar substantive NIA DG
11th January 2018 - Army deploys special forces in Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa
11th January 2018 - UI to admit 3,783 out of 56,172 candidates
11th January 2018 - Major events that defined 2017
11th January 2018 - Madam Veronica Ottah: Sunset at noon
11th January 2018 - Nigerian airports: New threats, opportunities
11th January 2018 - Arigidi-Akoko : Where women, masqueraders don’t meet
11th January 2018 - Day stakeholders converged in Osun against human trafficking, child labour
11th January 2018 - When Obasanjo led Owu people to storm Ibadan
11th January 2018 - Ekiti monarch appeals to Fayose, Akeredolu to resolve boundary dispute
Home / Cover / National / Buhari appoints Abubakar substantive NIA DG

Buhari appoints Abubakar substantive NIA DG

— 11th January 2018

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and Chinelo Obogo

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of his Senior Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs/International Relations, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, as the substantive Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).
The appointment takes immediate effect.
Abubakar is a retired career Foreign Service officer.
He replaces Ambassador Ayo Oke, who was sacked over the $43.4 million found by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in an apartment 7B in Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, last year.
Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said Abubakar had extensive experience working with the United Nations in peace support operations, mediation process, preventive diplomacy and good offices, as well as the promotion of good governance and respect for the rule of law and human rights.
He also briefly served as senior adviser at the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), with headquarters in Ndjamena, Chad, before his last appointment.
Abubakar holds a B.A degree in French Language and Literature, and M.A degree in Francophone Maghrebian Literature, both from Bayero University, Kano.
He is also fluent in English and Arabic.
Meanwhile, a Federal High Court in Lagos has reserved judgment in a motion moved by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)  seeking final forfeiture of 7b Osborne road, Ikoyi, Lagos, until January 19.
The residence was where both local and foreign currencies were uncovered by the anti graft agency in 2017. It was said to be the property of Folashade Oke, Oke ‘s wife.
The anti-graft agency uncovered $444,000, 28,000 Euros and N23 billion in the said property.

The court had consequently in June 2017, ordered permanent forfeiture of the funds from the said property.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari appoints Abubakar substantive NIA DG

— 11th January 2018

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and Chinelo Obogo President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of his Senior Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs/International Relations, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, as the substantive Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA). The appointment takes immediate effect. Abubakar is a retired career Foreign Service officer. He replaces Ambassador Ayo Oke,…

  • Army deploys special forces in Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa

    — 11th January 2018

    Amid disturbing killing in some parts of the country, the Nigerian Army has deployed special forces in Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa states. The Presidency announced this in a tweet yesterday evening. In a 7:21pm tweet from the @NGRPresident handle, the presidency said: “Update:@HQNigerianArmy has deployed Special Forces to Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa states, to secure…

  • UI to admit 3,783 out of 56,172 candidates

    — 11th January 2018

    From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The University of Ibadan is set to admit 3,783, out of 56,172 candidates who chose the institution through the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) for the 2017/2018 academic session. Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic), Prof Adeyinka Aderinto, who disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Ibadan, yesterday,…

  • High cholesterol: How you’re eating your way to stroke, heart diseases

    — 11th January 2018

    By Nkiru Odinkemelu It was a Saturday morning and a firm was having a walk as a part of activities to commemorate its 5th anniversary. Everyone, big, small, slim and fat, gathered at the venue, ready to commence the walk. Shortly before the lectures began, the slim people among them began teasing the fat, telling…

  • INEC: 2017 in retrospect

    — 11th January 2018

    From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja With over 3.63 million new voters captured in the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, registration of 27 new political parties which increased the tally of registered parties to 67 and the conclusive conduct of major and minor elections, year 2017 was undoubtedly an eventful one for the Independent National Electoral Commission…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share