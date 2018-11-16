Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has confirmed the appointment of the five Chief Executive Officers and two Executive Directors of Federal Agencies.

In a statement, Permanent Secretary (General Services Office), Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olusegun Adekunle, Buhari enjoined the new appointees to regard their appointments as a call to National Service and to carry out their responsibilities with uprightness, diligence and prompt response to the yearnings of the public.

The President also charged them to bring their wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Two of appointments are renewed for a second term in office.

They are: Prof. Okechukwu Ukwuoma, Director-General, National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM), for a second and final term of four years with effect from July 22, 2018.

Chief Medical Director (CMD), Obafemi Awolowo, University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife, Prof. Victor Adebayo Adetiloye, for second and final term of four years, with effect, from September 22, 2018.

The new appointments For an initial term of four years are: Abdul-Jalil Suleiman, DG, Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa (DTCA) with effect from September 17, 2018, Chief Medical Director (CMD),University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, Dr. Bassey Emem Abasi, with effect, from September 22, 2018.

For Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO), Mrs. Mojoyi Oluwa Dekalu-Thomas, Executive Director (Liability Management), and Mrs.Chinedum Olisakwe-Lawrence, Executive Director (Corporate Services) for an initial term of four years with effect from September 20, 2018.

For Border Communities Development Agency (BDCA), Capt. Junaid Abdullahi has been appointee the Executive Secretary for an initial term of four years with effect from September 22, 2018.

President Buhari, also confirmed the appointments of Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, as Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, with effect from October 17, 2018 for a period of five years in the first instance.

Banire Muiz Adeyemi, has been appointed Part-Time Chairman, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), with effect from October 17, 2018 for a period of five years.

Sule Yakubu Bassi was appointed Secretary as Nigerian Diaspora Commission, with effect from October 19, 2018 for an initial period of four.

READ ALSO: 2019: Igbo still solidly behind Buhari, says Uche Nwosu

For Federal Judiciary Service Commission Senator Abba Ali and Mr. Mohammed Sagir as members (Non-Legal Practitioners), for an initial period of five years with effect from October 24, 2018.

For the National Centre for Agricultural Mechanisation (NCAM), Ilorin, Kasali Muideen Yomi, Director/CEO Initial term of four years with effect from October28, 2018.

For the Agricultural, Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI), Ilorin, Dr. Olufemi Ajayi Oladunni, Director/CEO Initial term of four years with effect from October 28, 2018.

For the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, Clement Onyeabo Nze as Director- General for initial term of four years with effect from October 28, 2018.

For Board of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Clement Isong is to replace Mr. Thomas Obafemi Olawore as member with effect from October 28, 2018.

For National Salaries, Income, Wages, Commission, David Isho Nyikyaa, is appointed as Secretary with effect from November 1, 2018.

For Special Investigation Panel for Recovery of Public Property, Obinna Francis Ogwuegbu, as Secretary with effect from November 2, 2018.

READ ALSO: Police uncovers gun factory in Delta

For Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo, Dr. Akinrinola Samuel Akintunde, Provost for an initial term of four years with effect from November 6, 2018.

For Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji, Ondo State, Prof. Emmanuel Adebayo Fasakin, Rector For a second and final term of four years with effect from November 6, 2018.

For Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office, Obadiah Simon Nkom, Director-General/CEO, for an initial term of four years with effect from January 12, 2019.