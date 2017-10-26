The Sun News
Latest
26th October 2017 - Buhari apologizes to lawmakers over security fracas
26th October 2017 - Buhari congratulates Chinese leader on re-election 
26th October 2017 - Overzealous security men embarass  Saraki, Dogara, deny NASS members access into Aso Rock
26th October 2017 - EFCC boss seeks media support on anti-corruption war
26th October 2017 - Robbers kill 2 cops in Ondo bank robbery
26th October 2017 - Nwodo charges ESUT to help grow Nigeria’s economy
26th October 2017 - Justice Salami rejects FG’s appointment to monitor corruption cases
26th October 2017 - Ask security agencies Kanu’s whereabouts – Ikpeazu
26th October 2017 - Tremendous benefits of honey
26th October 2017 - Kenya election commission delays voting in 4 counties until Friday
Home / Cover / National / Buhari apologizes to lawmakers over security fracas

Buhari apologizes to lawmakers over security fracas

— 26th October 2017

 

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has apologized to the leadership over the National Assembly over mixup that led to their embarrassment caused by the security personnel in the Villa.

He met with both Saraki and Dogara, with Vice President Yemi Osinabjo as well as Senator Ita Enang and Hon. Baraje Kawu.

He instructed the chief of staff, Abba Kyari to collect the names of all the principal officers of both houses and bring them for clearance so that they will be issued Villa tags.

The dinner has been rescheduled for Tuesday evening.

Saraki said we meant to have dinner with the president that would have had fruitful discussions.

He said the issue that led to the embarrassment has been resolved and they are back in the villa.

According to him, a bigger meeting with the entire leadership of the National Assembly will be held in the next few days.

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari apologizes to lawmakers over security fracas

— 26th October 2017

    President Muhammadu Buhari has apologized to the leadership over the National Assembly over mixup that led to their embarrassment caused by the security personnel in the Villa. He met with both Saraki and Dogara, with Vice President Yemi Osinabjo as well as Senator Ita Enang and Hon. Baraje Kawu. He instructed the chief…

  • Buhari congratulates Chinese leader on re-election 

    — 26th October 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Chinese President Xi Jinping on his re-election as the Secretary General of the Communist Party of China and the leader of the nation. The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said, the president expressed his conviction that the success…

  • Overzealous security men embarass  Saraki, Dogara, deny NASS members access into Aso Rock

    — 26th October 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja On a day the Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari approved the draft 2018 National Budget, the leadership of the National Assembly met a brickwall at the presidential villa gate. Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara, were denied…

  • EFCC boss seeks media support on anti-corruption war

    — 26th October 2017

    Mr Ibrahim Magu, the Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC, has called on Nigerians especially the media to join hands with the commission in the fight against corruption. Magu made the call while fielding questions from newsmen on Thursday in Abuja on the sideline of a preparatory meeting towards 2018 African Union…

  • Robbers kill 2 cops in Ondo bank robbery

    — 26th October 2017

      From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Two police officers were Thursday killed by armed robbers who raided a branch Skye Bank Plc in Ifon, headquarters of Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State. The robbers, according to sources also stole a huge sum of money, even as they caused serious tension in the town for several…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share