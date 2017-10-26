Buhari apologizes to lawmakers over security fracas

President Muhammadu Buhari has apologized to the leadership over the National Assembly over mixup that led to their embarrassment caused by the security personnel in the Villa.

He met with both Saraki and Dogara, with Vice President Yemi Osinabjo as well as Senator Ita Enang and Hon. Baraje Kawu.

He instructed the chief of staff, Abba Kyari to collect the names of all the principal officers of both houses and bring them for clearance so that they will be issued Villa tags.

The dinner has been rescheduled for Tuesday evening.

Saraki said we meant to have dinner with the president that would have had fruitful discussions.

He said the issue that led to the embarrassment has been resolved and they are back in the villa.

According to him, a bigger meeting with the entire leadership of the National Assembly will be held in the next few days.