Buhari, APC sponsoring some PDP presidential aspirants – Wike

The governor added that he would not fall for the antics of the APC again the same way he did when the ruling party “planted” former Borno State governor, Alhaji Ali-Modu Sheriff in the PDP. “They planted Modu Sheriff and we fell for it. I bought into it not knowing it was a set-up. And then when we realised it, we said no, we have to fight it. And we fought it. I cannot again fall the fool that I became under Ali-Modu Sheriff. I know some of our presidential aspirants who are running on the sponsorship of the APC and the presidency,” he said. Sheriff, two times governor of Borno State on the platform of the All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP) is also a founding member of the APC.

In 2014, he defected to the PDP and was made national chairman to take over from Prince Uche Secondus, who acted as chairman after former Bauchi State governor, Adamu Muazu, resigned following the defeat of the PDP in the 2015 presidential election. In 2016, Sheriff was removed and replaced with former governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi at a convention in Port Harcourt. Sheriff took the party to court and insisted he was the authentic national chairman. On February 17, 2017, the Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, declared Sheriff the authentic national chairman. He was finally removed in July, 2017 following the verdict by a five-man panel of the Supreme Court that reinstated Makarfi.

Sheriff returned to the APC last April and was reportedly appointed by the Presidency as Director General of the Buhari 2019 Presidential Support Committee, a position occupied by former Rivers State governor and Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi. The Federal Government later dissociated itself from the said appointment. Reacting to Governor Wike's allegation, the APC told the PDP to start putting measures in place to manage imminent the implosion that will engulf the party instead of accusing it of sponsoring some presidential aspirants. It warned that the situation PDP found itself is a confirmation that it would some crumble under the wait of crisis which will envelop it soon.