Home / National / Buhari, APC govs shut down Awka, pledge support for Nwoye

Buhari, APC govs shut down Awka, pledge support for Nwoye

— 16th November 2017

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, Jeff Amechi

Agbodo, Onitsha

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday shut down Awka, the captial of Anambra State, as he led the  leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the grand finale of the party’s governorship campaign.

As early as 9am, majors streets in the state capital and Enugu Onitsha expressway was flooded with security agents and the inflow of buses conveying party supporters to the Alex Ekwueme Square, the venue of the rally caused  traffic jam in the town.

12 APC state governors, Rochas Okorocha; Imo, M.A Abukakar; Bauchi, Yahaya Bello; Kogi, Bello Masari; Kastina, Aminu Tambuwal; Sokoto, Ibikunle Amosun; Ogun, Godwin Obaseki; Edo, Simon Lalong; Plateau, Jubrila Aminu, Adamawa , Bagudu Atiku; Kebbi , Sani Bello; Niger and Rotimi Akeredolu; Ondo, five former governors, and  30 members of the National Assembly were also present.

The president who was received by the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano and other APC party members .

While giving his speech, the president promised that the 2018 budget, when approved by the National Assembly, would benefit the South East.  He said his administration and party have not forgotten the campaign promises to the people when he went round the country to seek their mandate, while urging those present to vote for Tony Nwoye and the party on Saturday.

Addressing the rally, the National Chairman of the party, Chief John Oyegun, said he was optimistic that Nwoye would repeat Buhari’s feat in 2015 when he defeated an incumbent president.

He said: “I ask Anambra people, do you need any other evidence that this nation loves you? The  President will give you assurance and he says that you are loved. The Igbo have contributed immensely to the progress of this nation, your footprints are seen all over this country from North to South, East to West and the president came here deliberately to make that point.”

Also speaking, the Minister of Labour and Employment and Leader of the party in the state, Dr. Chris Ngige and Senator Uche Ekwunife in their separate speeches said that the party in the state has campaigned vigorously and has been accepted by the people because it has good candidate.

The major highlight of the rally was the defection of the first son of the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Emeka Ojukwu (Jnr) from APGA to APC.

In his speech, Ojukwu  said, “It is time for the igbo to move from the recesses of the periphery to the centre. It is time for us to leave the shadows and come to light. Every once in a while, they will bring out my father’s picture and they come out with fancy slogans to confuse you so that a few can remain the big fish in a small pond.

“When Eze Igbo came back from exile he joined the NPN, he did that because he understood the need for the Iigbo to be in the centre of things. Let me tell you that APGA is a means to an end not the end itself. Mr. President,  I am proud to stand here today in support of you, in solidarity with you, in support of APC and in support our candidate, Dr. Tony Nwoye.”

In a brief response, Nwoye thanked the President for coming to Anambra to support him, noting that his presence has given blessing to the party’s efforts in taking over the state through a transparent, free and fair election come Saturday, saying, “With your presence Sir, the journey to our victory has began.”

Others personalities present at the event were  former Governor of Abia state, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu; former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani;  Jim Nwobodo, Prince Arthur Eze, Sen. Emma Abaoti, former Governor of Enugu state, Mr. Sullivan Chime, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama.

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

