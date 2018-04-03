The Sun News
Latest
3rd April 2018 - Buhari, Anyaoku mourn ex-apartheid icon
3rd April 2018 - Winnie: Apartheid struggle heroine bows out
3rd April 2018 - N30m employment scandal rocks FCT agency
3rd April 2018 - APC: Groups search for new national chair
3rd April 2018 - Again, Obasanjo rules out APC, PDP
3rd April 2018 - PDP tackles APC over 2015 election funds
3rd April 2018 - FG under fire over alleged looters’ list
3rd April 2018 - UN laments as Boko Haram kills 18, injures 83 in Borno 
3rd April 2018 - IPOB opposes proposed amnesty for Boko Haram insurgents 
3rd April 2018 - Looters’ list: Buhari, major beneficiary of Dasuki’s loot – Ex-Jonathan’s aide
Home / Cover / World News / Buhari, Anyaoku mourn ex-apartheid icon

Buhari, Anyaoku mourn ex-apartheid icon

— 3rd April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday described the passing away of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, as a huge loss to Africa of a courageous woman.

He said she remains a pride not only to the African woman, but indeed all Africans. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said, Buhari noted that she was a woman of uncommon determination, steadfastness and perseverance who held aloft the torch of the struggle against institutionalised discrimination even while her ex-husband, the late Madiba, President Nelson Mandela was incarcerated.

“President Buhari, commiserated with the family of the deceased, the government and people of South Africa, urging them to be consoled by the knowledge that the late Winnie Mandela’s contributions to ending apartheid will not be forgotten. Buhari prayed that God Almighty will comfort all those who mourn Mrs. Mandela and grant her soul eternal rest.”

In his tribute, former Commonwealth Secretay-General Chief Emeka Anyaoku in a statement said Winnie was for many years the soul and public face of the anti-apartheid struggle while her husband Nelson Mandela was in prison.

He said her sacrifice to the struggle was immense, noting that she suffered banishment by the apartheid regime to a solitary area in Brandfort for a number of years. Anyaoku said: “I remember the iconic and unforgettable picture of Winnie and Nelson Mandela walking hand in hand from Victor Verster prison on the day of Nelson’s release in February 1990 after 27 years as a prisoner.

“And I recall with nostalgia her grace and dignity at my very first official dinner as Commonwealth Secretary-General which my wife and I hosted in London on 5 July 1990 in honour of Nelson and Winnie Mandela.

“My wife and I join her two daughters, Zenani and Zindziwa, and all the people of South Africa in mourning the demise of a woman who notwithstanding her human frailties was indeed a great historic figure.”

Share

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari, Anyaoku mourn ex-apartheid icon

— 3rd April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday described the passing away of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, as a huge loss to Africa of a courageous woman. He said she remains a pride not only to the African woman, but indeed all Africans. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement…

  • Winnie: Apartheid struggle heroine bows out

    — 3rd April 2018

      Winnie Mandela, the former wife of former South African president and anti-apartheid icon, Nelson Mandela, died yesterday aged 81, triggering an outpouring of tributes to one of the country’s defining and most divisive figures. She died in a Johannesburg hospital, her family said in a statement, adding that she had “fought valiantly against the…

  • N30m employment scandal rocks FCT agency

    — 3rd April 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja  Less than six months after the boards and other parastatals under the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) were inaugurated by the FCT Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello, an allegation of N30 million employment scandal is rocking the FCT Internal Revenue Service Board (IRSB). Although the management of the FCT-IRSB has remained mute over…

  • APC: Groups search for new national chair

    — 3rd April 2018

    The All Progressives Congress Grassroots Youths for Change has commenced a search for a consensus candidate for the party’s National Chairman. Last week, President Muhammaadu Buhari urged the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) not to extend the tenure of the National Working Committee (NWC), led by Chief John Odigie-Oyegun. The president said the extension would…

  • Again, Obasanjo rules out APC, PDP

    — 3rd April 2018

    •Insists parties lack capacity to rescue Nigeria Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has  reiterated that neither the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) nor the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has the capacity to rescue Nigeria from the present political and  socio-economic abyss. Obasanjo said despite the acclaimed reforms being undertaken by the APC-led Federal…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share