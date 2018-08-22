“We are in support of President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption war, we ask that it should be fought in a way that Nigerians can feel the impact.”

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor Chief David Umahi has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to step up his fight against corruption in such a manner that Nigerians would feel the impact. He said although the president is making spirited efforts to diminish corruption in the country, Nigerians are eager to start reaping the benefits.

Umahi, represented by his deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe, made the appeal while playing host to a delegation of Muslim faithful, who paid him a sallah homage at Government House, Abakaliki, to mark this year’s Eid el-Kabir celebration.

“We as a state and government are in support of President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption war, we acknowledge that and ask that it should be fought in a way and manner that Nigerians can feel the impact.

“And, we shall continue to pray for his health and success and support him in his anti-corruption war,” he said.

The spokesperson of the Muslim faithful, Alhaji Ibrahim Obia, a lawyer, thanked the governor for his support to Muslims living in the state, especially the peace and security of life of property he has ensured.