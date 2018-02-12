The Sun News
Latest
12th February 2018 - Tightening the noose around tax defaulters
12th February 2018 - Buhari and lesson from Addis Ababa
12th February 2018 - Continental football: Plateau United wins big, MFM FC records draw
12th February 2018 - Russia 2018: Maradona worries about Eagles
12th February 2018 - FIBA 2019 World Cup qualifiers: Diogu leads 17-man D’ Tigers squad
12th February 2018 - Barcelona stumbles in dull draw
12th February 2018 - Cross River APC in self-destruct game
12th February 2018 - South-West as PDP’s new trouble spot
12th February 2018 - Restoration according to Seriake Dickson
12th February 2018 - How to keep hypertension away
Home / Columns / Buhari and lesson from Addis Ababa

Buhari and lesson from Addis Ababa

— 12th February 2018

The 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union ended in the ancient city of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia recently. The conference could not have come at a more auspicious time for President Muhammadu Buhari and his government. The AU meeting was almost a lifesaver for President Buhari – coming at a time a national consensus on his poor performance was building.

    The former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, had released a letter, in which he shredded the performance of President Buhari in the saddle and on that score, advised him to “dismount” and go home in dignity in 2019. Let it be said that Obasanjo was factual as much as he tried to restrain himself on most of the issues he raised. So convincing was the former president that it took a government and a political party that employ the best news spinners in the land at least two days to gather themselves, to respond. And when they did, they tactically sidestepped the major issues raised by Obasanjo, especially, the accusation of nepotism leading to the condoning of malfeasance by the ‘President’s people.’ And so jolted was the president’s party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), that it had to almost wholeheartedly accept, against the position of the President and leader of their party, the policy of restructuring.  Call it political expediency, you’re not far from the truth. Call it a diversionary tactic, you’re right.

Thus, the AU summit in Addis Ababa provided Buhari, his government and party the perfect get-away from a potentially consuming political inferno in the land. These people certainly know more about the domestic political environment the Obasanjo intervention was building up. They have seen it before. They seem to clearly recognise that ill wind. It was similar to the one that blew former President Goodluck Jonathan out of government and brought President Buhari in. It was, therefore, not surprising how the presidency grabbed the opportunity of the Addis Abba Summit with both hands and made the best out of the platform.

At Addis Ababa, President Buhari was unanimously picked by his colleague-heads of state to lead the onslaught against corruption on the African continent. This honour given to President Buhari ought to be celebrated nationwide. It is not just an honour for the president; it is, indeed, an honour for every Nigerian because the recognition given to the President rubs off on, and enhances our national character.  For a long time, our country has become the butt of all manner of jokes on corruption and poor leadership. Even Buhari himself, not too long ago, admitted, in a foreign land, that he was the president of “a fantastically corrupt nation.” Sadly, the country has become so divided under the presidency of Buhari that national sentiments now count for nothing. What does it matter to a grieving community in Benue State rendered desolate by gangs of murderous herdsmen roaming with impunity that their president is being decorated abroad? How does the news that their president has been given the sword and shield by other African leaders to lead the fight against Africa’s deadliest pestilence, when the same president appears unwilling to fight those killing them?

Buhari’s Addis Ababa outing was, indeed, huge. It comes with equally a very huge political mileage, especially at a time when the public image of the President may be at its lowest. The endorsement from other African leaders of the ability of the President in leading the fight against corruption on the continent appears to be an uppercut on the opposition parties in Nigeria, which have strategically placed themselves to continue to chisel out what is left of the tattered image of Buhari and his government in the run-up to 2019. It is not surprising that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had mocked Buhari’s AU honour, describing it as “laughable and Africa’s joke of the year.” While the opposition moans, there seems to be an oasis of opinion that President Buhari appears to be doing slightly well in the fight against corruption. Even Obasanjo hinted at that in his letter. And some of us who are not known to be Buhari’s admirers are also saying that!

Yet there are lessons President Buhari must take away from his outing in Addis Ababa. First, the country must return to the path of greatness and leadership that give us positive visibility in the international system, be it at the regional or global stage. The un-curtailed Fulani herdsmen’s attacks are destroying our country at home and incinerating our image as nation abroad.

Second, although the President has a big reputation for fighting corruption, it must be clear to him that the chunk of the goodwill and honour he recently harvested in Addis Ababa are due to the effectiveness of a certain Ibrahim Magu, the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Of course, the President can beat his chest that he knew what he was looking for when he appointed Magu to spearhead his war against graft. What Magu has shown is that if Buhari makes the right appointments by getting people with energy, commitment and honesty, to work with him, there wouldn’t be any opportunity for a former president to write him a long and damning letter!

I am neither a supporter of Buhari nor his party, but I give him credit for not only appointing Magu to head EFCC, but also for insisting that he remains at his duty post in spite of the position of the Senate.   

If the President does not recognise it, the EFCC has put him on an international rostrum and the whole world is robing him in a garland of honour. How many of his other appointments have brought him and his government such credibility?

• Ugboajah, a public policy analyst, wrote from Abuja

About author

Uche Atuma

Latest

Cross River APC in self-destruct game

— 12th February 2018

Judex Okoro, Calabar In modern day politicking, political parties are essential institutions of democracy. They compete in elections by offering citizens a choice in governance. But when in opposition they can hold government accountable. But the Cross River chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) seems to be a direct opposite of what a political…

  • South-West as PDP’s new trouble spot

    — 12th February 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may have ended, but same cannot be said of the discord in the south-west chapter of the party. Five months after the Supreme Court resolved the leadership crisis in the major opposition party, the battle for the control of the levers of power in…

  • Restoration according to Seriake Dickson

    — 12th February 2018

    Michael Afenfia  On Wednesday, February 14, 2018, when world celebrates love, Bayelsans, home and abroad, would be rallying for another kind of celebration.  It is the celebration of six years of restoration in the “Jerusalem” of the Ijaw nation. In the sixth year anniversary commemoration of the Restoration Government on St. Valentine’s Day, there is…

  • Nigerians spend $30m yearly on diesel, petrol for generators –EU envoy

    — 11th February 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta  European Union Leader of Delegation, Kurt Cornellus, disclosed at the weeken that Nigerians spend an estimated $30 million, on yearly basis, to buy petrol and diesel, to power generators in order to have electricity.  Cornellus, who equally disclosed that 45 percent of the country’s population are still without electricity, noted that even…

  • 2019: Buhari support groups begin campaign in South South

    — 11th February 2018

    Ben Dunno, Warri Indications that President Muhammadu Buhari would contest the 2019 presidential election against all odds emerged at the weekend as members of the Buhari support group have started opening campaign offices across the country with the official opening of a secretariat in Warri, Delta State. The building belonging to the ‘Council For New Nigeria’, one…

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

