Sagay however faulted the situation where some lawmakers are trying to impeach the Benue governor. He said: “Obviously it is wrong; it is unconstitutional. I don’t know why people try such a desperate thing. Obasanjo was the one who introduced this into Nigeria. He did it in Bayelsa, did it in Plateau, did it in Oyo and did it to his good friend, Fayose in Ekiti, until the Supreme Court finally gave a judgement in which they laid down all the principles and procedures involved and that finally deflated the Obasanjo system, by which five people would suspend 19 people and then proceed to try to remove the governor.

“He did it in many states, that is what happened to Ladoja; that is what happened to Dariye. That Obasanjo’s ploy has ended. These people trying to resurrect it are simply not doing any good service to our democracy. The so-called Group or Eight trying to remove Governor Ortom are doing a disservice to this country. It should be firmly discouraged.”