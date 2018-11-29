Chief Adebayo Adelabu, former deputy governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in June 2018, resigned from the apex bank to seek the governorship of Oyo State in 2019. He is the APC’s candidate.

He speaks on the chances of his party at both the state and the national levels.

The 2019 election is here, what are the issues and personalities that you envisage will determine voting patterns and why, putting into consideration the recent alignment and realignment across political parties in the country?

Our nascent democracy is fast improving and maturing, which can be testified to by the recent events, which saw people determining where they will pitch their tents and what interests they are going to protect, and the ideology they really subscribe to. This is now telling us that no mediocre candidate can hide under the umbrella of any party again. Veils are being lifted on the identities of the candidates. Electorate in the coming general elections will be more interested in the personalities, in the profile and in the track record of the candidates beyond party affiliations.

As it is in Nigeria today, our attempt at democracy since 1999 is just 19 years old. You cannot compare this to what other developed countries had experienced. Democracy that is older than a century and multiple of decades. So, there are no clear ideological differences among our political parties, which is why it is so easy for one politician to move from one party to another party, because parties are just being seen as platforms for them to contest elections. It is because we have not matured to that level, electorate are not looking at ideologies of the parties.

It is easy for people to come and make noise, and make empty promises because talk is cheap. But our people have started asking questions. Now, they know better. They will ask you, beyond these your empty promises, and for the promises to carry credibility, you need to tell us who you are, where are you from, what have been your track records, how have you contributed to the development of your immediate community, how have you impacted your people, what has been your sojourn in academics, what has been your exposure professionally, do you have very sound educational background, do you have credible professional ensure, what success have you made of your own family, before you can say you want to offer yourself for service. Almost all the candidates will pass through a lot of scrutiny, and thanks to social media. So, I believe that 2019 general elections will be based on personalities.

Don’t you think that vote buying will play a major role too?

I think we are fast moving beyond that. Electorate will still articulate their decisions, irrespective of whether you give them money or not. It is going to be secret ballot. Whoever is planning to buy votes to make his way through electoral success this time around, I believe is deceiving himself. Our people now know better. Gone are the days when you would give them peanuts and they would put you in positions of authority, and from day one, you will forget them. Our people are no longer selling their future.

Some gladiators have been saying President Muhammadu Buhari should not go for a second term because of some certain factors such as insecurity, killings, terrorism and lack of capacity. What is your take on this position?

Without mincing words, I am telling you that as of today in the political cycle, there is no alternative to Buhari. There are certain leaders you need at a point in the history of every nation. In the history of Nigeria today, what Buhari started three and half years ago, we must allow him to finish it, by allowing him to re-contest for another four years in office.