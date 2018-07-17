– The Sun News
Latest
17th July 2018 - Buhari directs airlifting of stranded Nigerians in Russia
17th July 2018 - Masari weeps as 40 perish in Katsina flood
17th July 2018 - Boko Haram allegedly split over leadership
17th July 2018 - Executive/Legislature: President, Saraki seek closer partnership
17th July 2018 - Team Nigeria departs for Youth Games in Algiers
17th July 2018 - GOtv Boxing Night 15: I’ll destroy Iberu, Fijaborn boasts
17th July 2018 - Loic Remy seals Lille dea
17th July 2018 - Serena returns to world’s top 30
17th July 2018 - LMC postpones NPFL resumption indefinitely 
17th July 2018 - Joshua, Povetkin to fight Sept. 22 
Home / Cover / National / Buhari directs airlifting of stranded Nigerians in Russia
AIRLIFTING

Buhari directs airlifting of stranded Nigerians in Russia

— 17th July 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and Minister of State, Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, to commence the process of airlifting Nigerians who travelled to Russia for the FIFA 2018 World Cup and are stranded there.

Read also: Stranded and cash-strapped Nigerian World Cup fans beg embassy for return tickets

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement, yesterday, said Buhari was unhappy with activities of some unscrupulous travel agents who cancelled the fans return tickets and abandoned them to their fate.

Shehu said the presidential directive is in line with the policy of the current administration; to ensure the welfare of all Nigerians, in every part of the world.

President Buhari’s administration had, on several occasions, ensured the safe return of Nigerians from foreign countries, including Libya and other conflict zones.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AIRLIFTING

Buhari directs airlifting of stranded Nigerians in Russia

— 17th July 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and Minister of State, Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, to commence the process of airlifting Nigerians who travelled to Russia for the FIFA 2018 World Cup and are stranded there. Read also: Stranded and cash-strapped Nigerian World Cup fans beg embassy for…

  • KATSINA STATE FLOODS

    Masari weeps as 40 perish in Katsina flood

    — 17th July 2018

    Agaju Madugba, Katsina The Katsina State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has confirmed 40 persons killed in a ravaging flood that swept through some communities in Jibia Local Government Area of the state, in the course of a heavy rainfall that started late on Sunday and ended in the early hours of yesterday. Read also: Katsina…

  • SHEKAU - AL-BARNAWI

    Boko Haram allegedly split over leadership

    — 17th July 2018

    The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), yesterday, reported that the disputed leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, has said he is still in charge of the sect; despite a statement by so-called Islamic State (IS) that he had been replaced. Shekau denounced the IS declaration that Abu Musab al-Barnawi is now leader and accused al-Barnawi of…

  • SARAKI - CLOSER WORKING RELATIONSHIP - EXECUTIVE - LEGISLATURE

    Executive/Legislature: President, Saraki seek closer partnership

    — 17th July 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji  and Fred Itua, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said a better working relationship between the Executive and Legislative arms of government  would be in the overall benefit of the electorate. Buhari stated this in Abuja,  while declaring open the median edition of the National Assembly Open Week which commenced yesterday. Read also: Saraki, Dogara…

  • FOUR STOREY building

    Four-storey building collapses

    — 17th July 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha A four-storey building under construction has collapsed at Owelle-Aja layout, Obosi, in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State. Although no life was lost, the building, which was under finishing touches, collapsed completely at the weekend, at about 7:00.a.m. Read also: Mother of five killed in building collapse in Aba…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share