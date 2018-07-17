Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and Minister of State, Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, to commence the process of airlifting Nigerians who travelled to Russia for the FIFA 2018 World Cup and are stranded there.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement, yesterday, said Buhari was unhappy with activities of some unscrupulous travel agents who cancelled the fans return tickets and abandoned them to their fate.

Shehu said the presidential directive is in line with the policy of the current administration; to ensure the welfare of all Nigerians, in every part of the world.

President Buhari’s administration had, on several occasions, ensured the safe return of Nigerians from foreign countries, including Libya and other conflict zones.