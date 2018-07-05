APC crisis: Buhari, 3 APC govs in crucial meeting

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammmadu Buhari met with some governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, in Abuja, for about an hour, on Thursday morning.

The meeting came a day after some former members of the APC formed a new faction, the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC) led by President Buhari’s former ally, Buba Galadima.

The governors at the meeting were Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State and Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

The close-door meeting took place at the president’s office.

Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, led the governors to the president’s office.

At 12 noon, Kyari led the governors out of the meeting but they declined to take questions from State House Correspondents.

Governor Yari, when asked if the meeting was about the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC) replied, “It was a private business. It had nothing to do with the APC.”

A rebel group had announced its excision from the ruling party, on Wednesday, calling itself Reformed APC (R-APC).

Alhaji Buba Galadima, from Gashua, in Yobe State, and a former secretary of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) was introduced as the National Chairman of the group.

