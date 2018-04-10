The Sun News
Buhari running for 2nd term good for Biafra – IPOB, MASSOB
10th April 2018 - Why insecurity endures in Nigeria, by Gov. Wike
10th April 2018 - 1,371 indigent students benefit from David Mark’s scholarship scheme
10th April 2018 - Verdi strike: Lufthansa cancels Lagos, P’ Harcourt, Abuja flights
10th April 2018 - 2019: Okorocha planning to destroy APGA, Oye alleges
10th April 2018 - Smugglers now conceal rice, contraband items in cement trucks
10th April 2018 - Bauchi police kill 3 suspected armed robbers, recover cache of arms
10th April 2018 - Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation of 23 NPC members
10th April 2018 - Police mop up 200 prohibited arms in Delta
10th April 2018 - Senate suspends plenary in honour of late Bukar Mustapha
BIAFRA

Buhari running for 2nd term good for Biafra – IPOB, MASSOB

— 10th April 2018

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign state of Biafra (MASSOB) have described the declaration by President Buhari of his intention to seek reelection in 2019 as a welcome development, predicting that it would ultimately work to the benefit of Biafran independence.

The groups said that a Buhari 2nd term portends goodwill for their movement and Biafran nationalists as foretold by IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu.

The group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said in a statement, “…no amount of tribulation will stop us from emerging victorious as a free people at the end of this process.”

“We urge our brethren in the Middle Belt and Western Nigeria not to give up or capitulate in this our collective quest to free our people from the shackles of caliphate domination and creeping Islamisation. At IPOB we are continuing the intensification of our global campaign to peacefully bring the existence of this disastrous colonial experiment called Nigeria to an end, in order that millions of innocent lives may be saved”.

“We are advising Biafrans and other ethnic nationalities in Nigeria seeking to be free from this contraption created by Fredrick Luggard the British mercenary, to remain mentally strong and resolute for what is about to come will test our collective resolve” Powerful stated.

Also, the leader of MASSOB Mr. Uchenna Madu said that Buhari’s declaration to run for a second term was a welcome development.

“It will finally expose the fraudulent foundation of this British colonial establishment called Nigeria. It shall mark the sudden end of Nigeria as an entity,” Madu said.

Meanwhile, President of Ndigbo Unity Forum (NUF) Mr. Augustine Chukwudum, said that the President’s declaration was a ruse because, according him, governance for the past three years has been failed.

“It is better for President Buhari to forget about the second term in office because Nigerians never experience this kind of hardship under the previous administration of Dr. Jonathan, which Buhari called corrupt government. Yet Nigeria was better and safe under Jonathan. We hereby call on Buhari not to contest in the 2019 election because he has failed woefully,” he stated.

