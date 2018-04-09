Madugba Agaju, Katsina

National Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Umar Ibrahim Tsauri, has reacted to the reported decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election in 2019 saying that, ‘God has answered our prayers.’

Tsauri explained to Daily Sun in an interview, on Monday, in Katsina that, “The President’s decision is a welcome development as far as we are concerned in the PDP because that means Buhari will personally witness his defeat and that of his APC.

“We are confident that he is already a loser, so, defeating him at the polls will be a non- issue. Our only concern is that he should be team player and gentleman enough to concede defeat at the appropriate time. He should be willing to surrender to us when he loses the election in 2019. We are so confident that whoever we eventually bring out to contest with him will defeat President Buhari.

“We are not afraid of his decision because election is like the game of football. The better side wins the match and the weaker side loses. The PDP is the better side in the circumstances and we will defeat Buhari or any other candidates for that matter.

“The election sequence does not matter to us, whether the presidential election comes first of last. We are going to support the position of the National Assembly on the matter. The most important thing for us is that Buhari is contesting and we are going to defeat him.”