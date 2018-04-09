The Sun News
9th April 2018 - Buhari 2019: God has answered our prayers – PDP scribe
9th April 2018 - Customs generates N4b in Kano, Jigawa borders
9th April 2018 - Journalist petitions Police over threat to life by Gov Bello’s Chief of Staff
9th April 2018 - JUST IN: Buhari seeks waivers to allow Oyegun, others re-contest
9th April 2018 - Johnson, Le Drian discuss alleged Syrian chemical attack
9th April 2018 - China opposed to international sanctions against Russia
9th April 2018 - Fagunwa’s wife dies at 85
9th April 2018 - Gold Coast 2018: Table Tennis gives Nigeria first medal
9th April 2018 - Pope: Fighting social injustice as important as fighting abortion
9th April 2018 - Payroll fraud: No going back on withheld workers’ salaries – Bayelsa Govt
Buhari 2019: God has answered our prayers – PDP scribe

Buhari 2019: God has answered our prayers – PDP scribe

— 9th April 2018

Madugba Agaju, Katsina

National Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Umar Ibrahim Tsauri, has reacted to the reported decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election in 2019 saying that, ‘God has answered our prayers.’

Tsauri explained to Daily Sun in an interview, on Monday, in Katsina that, “The President’s decision is a welcome development as far as we are concerned in the PDP because that means Buhari will personally witness his defeat and that of his APC.

“We are confident that he is already a loser, so, defeating him at the polls will be a non- issue. Our only concern is that he should be team player and gentleman enough to concede defeat at the appropriate time. He should be willing to surrender to us when he loses the election in 2019. We  are so confident that whoever we eventually bring out to contest with him will defeat President Buhari.

“We are not afraid of his decision because election is like the game of football. The better side wins the match and the weaker side loses. The PDP is the better side in the circumstances and we will defeat Buhari or any other candidates for that matter.

“The election sequence does not matter to us, whether the presidential election comes first of last. We are going to support the position of the National Assembly on the matter. The most important thing for us is that Buhari is contesting and we are going to defeat him.”

