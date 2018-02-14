The Sun News
Latest
14th February 2018 - When a hired mob failed to stop me from defending democracy in Nigeria (3)
14th February 2018 - Of money-eating snake and other tales
14th February 2018 - Lagos beggars: Old trade, new tricks
14th February 2018 - Budget support: FG spends N1.19tr to assist states pay salaries
14th February 2018 - Senate probes scarcity of lower naira notes
14th February 2018 - ‘Herdsman’ killed in gun battle with police
14th February 2018 - Saraki to FG: We can’t be intimated
14th February 2018 - Cult clash claims 2 in Bayelsa
14th February 2018 - Fulani herdsmen agree to obey Benue law, but with conditions…. Gov. Umahi
14th February 2018 - Sambisa has become too hot for Boko Haram –FG
Home / Business / Budget support: FG spends N1.19tr to assist states pay salaries

Budget support: FG spends N1.19tr to assist states pay salaries

— 14th February 2018

Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, said the Federal Government has spent over  N1.19 trillion to support the 36 states of the federation pay workers salaries and finance other development projects.

Osinbajo made this disclosure at the  maiden Kogi State economy and investment summit, which attracted various dignitaries including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

According to him, the funds were made available through the Excess Crude Account (ECA), the Paris Club refund and loans to the states.

He explained that parts of the funds were the entitlements of the states that they legally had access to, while some of them were loans to be repaid in future.

The vice president noted that the present administration had the highest capital expenditure in two years, adding that these were evident in the ongoing rail line and road constructions as well as the hydro power projects.

Osinbajo said the summit came at the right time that the country was trying to reduce its dependence on oil and increase its non-oil income with the promotion of agriculture and the abundant solid mineral resources across the country.

He said Kogi State was strategically located with vast mineral resources that could make it a hub of commercial activities, adding that the summit was capable of reinvigorating and inspiring the people.

Speaking at the occasion, state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, who apologised for his recent comments against Catholic bishops, said the summit was packaged to change the identity of the 27 years old state from a civil service state to an industrialised one.

He said his administration had in the last two years prepared the ground for economic and industrial breakthroughs for the state by solving the problems that had been hindering economic growth in the state.

Bello said the state was now safe for investors and investments, adding that the problem of security had been tackled.

He said, “we are changing the toga of a civil service state to an economic and commercially viable one and we want investors to collaborate with us and contribute to the prosperity of the state.

“Kogi State is now open for business. We want to be signing MoUs; I invite the private sector to collaborate with us in our bid to develop the state. Kogi State is  for serious business.”

In his remarks, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, said the Federal Government has so far spent over N80 billion to rehabilitate the Ajaokuta Steel Company and yet nothing has happened. He asked rhetorically that should the Federal Government be spending without result?

While buttressing Osinbajo’s claim that a 110 megawatts plant has been constructed for the final take off of the plant, he  said the best thing to do was to concession the plant to foreign investors for optimal performance.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Budget support: FG spends N1.19tr to assist states pay salaries

— 14th February 2018

Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, said the Federal Government has spent over  N1.19 trillion to support the 36 states of the federation pay workers salaries and finance other development projects. Osinbajo made this disclosure at the  maiden Kogi State economy and investment summit, which attracted various…

  • Senate probes scarcity of lower naira notes

    — 14th February 2018

    •Members battle heatwave in chamber Fred Itua, Abuja  Senate has mandated its committees on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions and Finance to investigate the scarcity of lower denomination currency notes. The decision of the chamber was consequent upon a motion sponsored by Senator Peter Nwaoboshi. Nwaoboshi, who bemoaned the scarcity of N5, N10, N20,…

  • ‘Herdsman’ killed in gun battle with police

    — 14th February 2018

    A suspected herdsman has been killed in an exchange of gunfire with officers of the Benue State Command of the Nigeria Police Force. Spokesman of the command, Moses Yamu, disclosed this to TheCable, yesterday. He said the incident happened on Monday, at Ayilamo, a community in Logo Local Government Area of the state. “The herdsman…

  • Saraki to FG: We can’t be intimated

    — 14th February 2018

    • I’ll continue to criticise Buhari, says Melaye Fred Itua, Abuja  One week after Senate President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, described President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption war as a sham, the Kwara Central senator has, again, maintained that lawmakers will not be intimated. Saraki stated this yesterday on the floor of the Senate, in reacting…

  • Cult clash claims 2 in Bayelsa

    — 14th February 2018

     Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa A CLASH between two deadly cult groups in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa State, has claimed the lives of two people. According to investigations, the bloody clash was between members of Icelanders and Greenlanders cults at Samphino Road, Kpansia and Biogbolo; the shootings during the clash led to apprehension among residents of…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share