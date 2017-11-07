Budget presentation: House in fence-mending meeting to placate agitated members

Budget: NASS in closed door session

From Ndubuisi Orji and Fred Itua, Abuja

Ahead of the presentation of the 2018 Appropriation Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari, the House of Representatives is currently engaged in closed door session.

In the Senate, lawmakers had earlier in day had a closed door session, which lasted for over an hour and presided over by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Daily Sun gathered that the planned scuttling of today’s budget presentation by President Buhari, dominated discussions.

President Buhari is scheduled to present the 2018 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly Assembly by 2pm today.

Inside sources say the executive session is to enable the House leadership calm frayed nerves in the Green chamber, as many of the lawmakers are angry with the executive arm of government over the non-release of funds for their constituency projects.

The letter from President Buhari notifying the House of his intention to present the 2018 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly was greated by protest by members of the lower chamber, when it was read at plenary last week.