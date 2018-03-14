The Sun News
Budget padding saga: Reps recall Jibrin

Budget padding saga: Reps recall Jibrin

— 14th March 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has recalled former chairman of its Committee on Appropriations, Abdulmumin Jibrin.

Jibrin was suspended for 180 legislative days after he alleged that some members of the leadership padded the budget.

Thereafter, he challenged his suspension in court .

Speaker Yakubu Dogara announced lifting of his suspension at yesterday’s plenary and added that the lawmaker has met all conditions for his resumption.

“He can resume sitting anytime from now, if he so wishes, unless there is a new development,” said Dogara.

Jibrin was suspended on September 28, 2016, after the Green Chamber adopted the report of its Ethics and Privileges Committee, which indicted him  for breach of the collective privileges  of members of the House of Representatives. 

He was also barred from holding any position in the current session of the National Assembly.

The lawmaker had, months earlier, after his sack as chairman, opened a can of worms, where he alleged that the 2016 budget was padded by the House leadership.

He later launched an attack against all the principal officers, and some other members of the House,  accusing them of corrupt practices.

