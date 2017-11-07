Budget: NASS in closed door session

From: Ndubuisi Orji and Fred Itua, Abuja

Moments before the presentation of the 2018 Appropriation Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari before a joint session of the National Assembly, the House of Representatives is currently engaged in closed door session.

In the Senate, lawmakers had earlier, in the day, also had a closed door session, which lasted for over an hour. Presided over by the Senate President Bukola Saraki, Daily Sun gathered that the planned scuttling of today’s budget presentation by President Buhari, dominated discussions.

President Buhari is scheduled to present the 2018 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly Assembly by 2:00p.m today.

Inside sources say the Executive session was to enable the House leadership calm frayed nerves in the Green Chamber as many of the lawmakers are angry with the Executive arm of government over the non-release of funds for their constituency projects.

Recall that the letter from President Buhari notifying the House of his intention to present the 2018 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly was greeted by protest by members of the lower chamber, when it was read at plenary last week.