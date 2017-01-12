The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
12th January 2017 - Scarcity: NLNG, gas marketers on collision course over pricing … ‘No, we’ve not increased price’
12th January 2017 - Nigeria may exit recession as W’Bank projects 1%  GDP growth in 2017
12th January 2017 - Russia 2018 : I moved to China to give Nigeria ticket –Mikel
12th January 2017 - Ifeanyiubah beats Rangers to win 2017 Charity Cup
12th January 2017 - CAF Club Competitions: NFF to inspect Bauchi, Enugu, Nnewi, Port Harcourt stadia
12th January 2017 - AFCON 2017: Ghana needs luck to win in Gabon –Renard
12th January 2017 - Messi’s statue cut in half in Buenos Aires
12th January 2017 - Kalu’s political arithmetic
12th January 2017 - Eni-Oni: Nigeria’s oldest cocoa farming community
12th January 2017 - Bruised and battered
Home / South-west Magazine / Bruised and battered

Bruised and battered

— 12th January 2017

 Ekiti couple accuses NSCDC of maltreatment over N10,000 house rent

They only went there to ensure restoration of peace – NSCDC’s spokesman

By Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Pandemonium recently broke out in Hope community area of Ado-Ekiti, when some officials of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSDC) allegedly battered and bruised a couple, Mr. and Mrs. Osayomi Lawrence Gbenga over what the couple described as deliberate act to oppress and intimidate them for their failure to promptly pay an outstanding rent to their landlady.

In a petition to the Inspector General of Police, Commander General, NSCDC, National Humans Rights Commission, Abuja, Ekiti State Ministry of Justice and the media, Mr. Osayomi recounted his harrowing experience in the hands of members of the paramilitary outfit.

“Earlier on Wednesday, December 20,2016, I had a discussion with my landlady over my rent fee which expires only on January 14, 2017 and which I still had an outstanding of N10,000 to balance up.

“While I was appealing to the landlady to exercise patience, a woman just came in from outside and started shouting at me, threatening to use her husband who is an official of the NSCDC to drive me and my family out of the landlady’s house.

Three days later, Friday, December 23, 2016, I was away at work while my wife and our eight-month old baby were at home. One Mr. Bode identified as an official of the NSCDC came into our apartment and beat my wife and the baby up. My family was seriously injured in the process.

“Mr. Bode vowed to return and unleash same terror on me and my family and on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, he returned with three other armed men of the NSCDC. And I was around that day. The NSCDC men descended on my wife and I and beat us mercilessly leading to severe injuries.

“When the men found out that I made efforts to call the police, they took my cell phone and my wife’s Nokia cell phone. I also lost a cash of N14,500 in the process

“The ugly incident was witnessed by neighbours and other residents in the area who invited the police to intervene. The people also gathered to rescue my family and I from the rampaging NSCDC officials.

“Eventually, the police came into the scene and that was when another drama began as the NSCDC men attacked them with several gunshots. It took the intervention of the divisional Police Officer of Ologede Police Station  of Ado-Ekiti who eventually disarmed the NSCDC men and restored normalcy.

“Sir, the conduct of the NSCDC men is an embarrassment to the laws of our land as unjust, undue and unfair treatment is meted out to law-abiding citizens like us.  I urge you to use your office to ensure that justice is served.”

But spokesman of the NSCDC, Ekiti State Command, Mr. Tolu Afolabi, said the officers only went to the place to ensure peace was restored between two fighting tenants.

“Some officers who went to the area to make an arrest got a distress call that someone was trying to attack one of our officer’s wife who had lived in the house before.

“This made them to go to the place. On getting there, the man (Mr. Osayomi) attacked our officers who came on a rescue mission. One of them named Tosin was wounded in the process and is presently being attended to at Cottage Hospital at Police station in Okesa division. The said man beat our officer till he fainted and bite him all over his body.”

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

  • Nigeria may exit recession as W’Bank projects 1%  GDP growth in 2017

    — 12th January 2017

    After recording a worst plunge into recession in over 25 years, in 2016 the World Bank has projected Nigeria could get out of its economic quagmire, and grow its gross domestic product (GDP) by one percent in 2017. The bank also projected the global economy will accelerate moderately to 2.7 percent in 2017. According to…

  • 2019: No president would emerge in first ballot –Chekwas Okorie

    — 12th January 2017

    Igbo have learnt bitter lesson By Willy Eya National Chairman of United Progressive Party (UPP), Chief Chekwas Okorie believes that the 2019 general elections would be a different ball game. His position is that no presidential candidate would win the race in first ballot. He speaks on various issues. What are your reflections about the…

  • How APC senators plotted Ndume’s ouster

    — 12th January 2017

    By Fred Itua, Abuja Immediate-past Majority Leader of the Senate, Ali Ndume is not new to parliamentary politics. He was a critical voice in the House of Representatives, before his movement to the Red chamber. Ndume also showed his political dexterity in 2011, when he ran against the factional chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party…

  • Ondo election taught PDP bitter lesson -Igbokwe, Reps

    — 12th January 2017

    By Dickson Okafor Member of the National Assembly, Raphael Igbokwe, represents Ahiazu/Ezinitte Mbaise in the House of Representatives.  A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he is also the Chairman, Imo caucus in the Lower chamber of the National Assembly. The lawmaker who is also Chairman, Young Parliamentarian Forum (YPF) believes the All Progressives…

Archive

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351