Brother, you want more wives, don’t you?

Again, he claimed that even Jesus condemned only divorce, not polygamy in the New Testament and that Paul admonished Timothy on how to appoint Church leaders, which should exclude men with more than a wife. The writer itemised the effects of polygamy and argued that statistics had shown that there were far too many single women, including widows, in the society, leading to increased infidelity, adultery and fornication and bitter fights among ladies over ownership of a man. He further contended that monogamy had caused more harm than good for Christendom because it limits God’s command in Gen 1:28 for man to be fruitful, multiply and replenish the earth, and so condemned family planning and monogamy. The writer described former military president Ibrahim Babangida’s family size policy as crafty and against Christians. He reasoned that, if monogamous Christian homes bore only four children as the policy stipulated, every polygamous Muslim man would have 16 children, four from each of his four wives, leaving a ratio of one Christian child to four Muslim children, a reason he feared that, if left unchecked, Christians and Christianity would become endangered in the next few decades. He warned: “Nigeria is trailing the path of Turkey and North Sudan … Our children will be denied admission/appointment and forced to embrace Islam … and Sharia law would be adopted in full to undermine the Christians’ fate.” He warned: “Pastors, as a way out, should stop preaching against polygamy and thereby destroying Christianity. Hosea 4:6 says ‘my people are destroyed from lack of knowledge. Because you have rejected knowledge, I also reject you as my priests; because you have ignored the law of your God, I also will ignore your children’.”

There is sense in the argument of this writer and I share your concerns, but superior authorities may address all that. However, God does not make sense and we get fooled when we try to make sense out of a ‘senseless’ God; humanly speaking, we can’t. Definitely, God abhors polygamy but merely tolerated it (permissive will) when man derailed. Or do you think God was incapable of making more than one Eve for Adam from that single rib? He chose to create one man for one woman and vice versa. Or did you not read it in the Bible that a man (not men) leaves his parents to cling to his wife (not wives) and they two (not many) shall become one flesh (not multiple flesh). That was (is) God’s standard. The advocacy for polygamy is dangerous and borne out of self-interest, perhaps, in a sweet Lolita loitering around the neighbourhood, not out of concern for the Christian faith. As for the Muslims who build harems, they are no threat at all. I have often said unapologetically that we are their own problems by neglecting to live lives worthy of our God. Consider how tiny Israel is surrounded by hostile and inflammable neighbours and yet they are thriving because of The Covenant. Consider the incident a couple of weeks back when God threw the enemy’s missile into the sea after the Israeli defence system failed to intercept it. The enemy was overheard, saying: “Their God has saved them again.” That is how it should be when we provoke God’s Covenant into action through good conduct. However, we have bowed our head to Baalim and consorted with Jezebel, hence God has turned His back on us, and we erroneously want to resort to combating evil with sin. What is the guarantee that your multiple wives would even conceive? Is it not this same ‘impotent’ God that moulds children out of blood or do you think it is your twerks on the laps of ravishing beauties?