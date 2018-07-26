– The Sun News
Latest
26th July 2018 - Brother kills sister in Enugu over N50
26th July 2018 - El-Rufai converts Hunkuyi’s demolished house to children’s park
26th July 2018 - Buhari approves Anyanwu as new provost for Alvan Ikoku
26th July 2018 - Air Force arrests 16 suspected bandits, rescues 5 kidnapped cops, others in Zamfara
26th July 2018 - Ekweremadu: Ohanaeze warns FG 
26th July 2018 - Army seeks media support in war against Boko Haram
26th July 2018 - South Sudan’s warring leaders agree to share power, again
26th July 2018 - 70% Nigerians lack sanitation facilities – FG
26th July 2018 - Liquid water lake discovered on Mars
26th July 2018 - Pakistan ruling party rejects vote results showing opposition set for victory
Home / National / Brother kills sister in Enugu over N50
BROTHER

Brother kills sister in Enugu over N50

— 26th July 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu

Tragedy struck the Emene suburb of Enugu East Council Area of Enugu State as a brother reportedly murdered 28-year-old sister over N50 misplacement.

It was gathered that the deceased Ukamaka Emmanuel who hails from Effiom Local Government Area of Ebonyi State had lived with the alleged brother suspect Paul Okenyi harmoniously for more than seven years at Ogidi camp Emene.

The incident was said to have happened on Friday, July 20, 2018.

According to sources, the suspect was said to have returned house around 9:00p.m. drunk and subsequently asked the deceased for N50 he said he left at the table.

READ ALSO: El-Rufai converts Hunkuyi’s demolished house to children’s park

She was said to have argued with him a situation said to have provoked the suspect leading to the hitting the deceased with a hard object and she failed down.

However, before neighbours could rushed her to hospital, she passed on.

The state’s Police Public Relations officer, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu, could not confirm the incident.

The body of the deceased was said to have been deposited at the Annunciation Hospital Mortuary, Emene.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BROTHER

Brother kills sister in Enugu over N50

— 26th July 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu Tragedy struck the Emene suburb of Enugu East Council Area of Enugu State as a brother reportedly murdered 28-year-old sister over N50 misplacement. It was gathered that the deceased Ukamaka Emmanuel who hails from Effiom Local Government Area of Ebonyi State had lived with the alleged brother suspect Paul Okenyi harmoniously for…

  • Hunkuyi

    El-Rufai converts Hunkuyi’s demolished house to children’s park

    — 26th July 2018

    Noah Ebije, Kaduna Kaduna State Government has converted the parcel of land on which a demolished storey building; which belonged to Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi to children’s park. The house was demolished last February allegedly as a result of the lingering crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congresss in the state. Already, work has commenced on…

  • Anyanwu

    Buhari approves Anyanwu as new provost for Alvan Ikoku

    — 26th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja  President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Dan  Anyanwu as the new Provost of Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri, Imo State. The Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Olusegun Adekunle, in a  statement said the appointment is…

  • AIR FORCE

    Air Force arrests 16 suspected bandits, rescues 5 kidnapped cops, others in Zamfara

    — 26th July 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says is personnel on internal security operations in Zamfara State have arrested 16 suspected armed bandits in its ongoing Operation SHARAN DAJI in the state. The 207 Quick Response Group (QRG) also rescued five policemen held hostage, and  three injured villagers at Boko Village in addition to…

  • Ohanaeze

    Ekweremadu: Ohanaeze warns FG 

    — 26th July 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu  The Igbo  apex socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enugu State chapter, has warned the Federal Government that Ndigbo would not take it kindly should any harm befall the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu .  Ohanaeze stated that Ekweremadu has emerged as the conscience of  a traumatised nation, desperately searching for a leader. He has…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share