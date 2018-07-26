Brother kills sister in Enugu over N50

Raphael Ede, Enugu

Tragedy struck the Emene suburb of Enugu East Council Area of Enugu State as a brother reportedly murdered 28-year-old sister over N50 misplacement.

It was gathered that the deceased Ukamaka Emmanuel who hails from Effiom Local Government Area of Ebonyi State had lived with the alleged brother suspect Paul Okenyi harmoniously for more than seven years at Ogidi camp Emene.

The incident was said to have happened on Friday, July 20, 2018.

According to sources, the suspect was said to have returned house around 9:00p.m. drunk and subsequently asked the deceased for N50 he said he left at the table.

READ ALSO: El-Rufai converts Hunkuyi’s demolished house to children’s park

She was said to have argued with him a situation said to have provoked the suspect leading to the hitting the deceased with a hard object and she failed down.

However, before neighbours could rushed her to hospital, she passed on.

The state’s Police Public Relations officer, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu, could not confirm the incident.

The body of the deceased was said to have been deposited at the Annunciation Hospital Mortuary, Emene.