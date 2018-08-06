– The Sun News
Latest
6th August 2018 - Between broom revolution and umbrella united
6th August 2018 - Endless agony, as gridlock grounds Lagos-Badagry road
6th August 2018 - Akpabio meets Buhari in London
6th August 2018 - How APC senators plan to unseat Saraki – R-APC
6th August 2018 - Anxiety in Akwa Ibom over Akpabio’s defection rumour
6th August 2018 - 2019: We deserve better Nigeria – Obasanjo
6th August 2018 - Umahi knocks Oshiomhole
6th August 2018 - Apapa gridlock: Lagos begins expansion of truck terminal
6th August 2018 - 9 corps members drown in Taraba during picnic
6th August 2018 - Another lifeline for the Discos
Home / Opinion / Between broom revolution and umbrella united
BROOM REVOLUTION

Between broom revolution and umbrella united

— 6th August 2018

In 2014, to actualize a change of government against admitted maladroitness then, some radical forces fused which led to the broom revolution

Carl Umegboro

Africa’s most populous nation, Nigeria will next year complete uninterrupted twenty years of democratic governments. The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) formed in 1998 by merger of numerous groups after the annulment of June 12 election by General Ibrahim Babangida’s military junta, controlled power at the center uninterruptedly for sixteen years from 1999 albeit under three respective presidents; Chief Olusegun Obasanjo – late Umaru Yar’Adua – Goodluck Jonathan. Unfortunately, the administrations had same records in common; monumental fraud, fantastically corrupt system, administrative deficiencies and autocratic tendencies, though Yar’Adua’s administration was short-lived, thus a decisive clamour for change.

In 2014, to actualize a change of government against admitted maladroitness then, some radical forces fused which led to the ‘broom revolution; hence, the All Progressives Congress (APC) was birthed with a litany of promises. And by a resilient electoral wind in 2015, Muhammadu Buhari won as APC’s first government thereby swept out PDP from power. Since then, APC navigates the nation as the ruling party. Incidentally, whilst some give the government credit including international community, the opposition punctures it simultaneously from all sides.

However, as Nigeria runs a quadrennial system, the present administration is winding up on May 29, 2019 either for a second term or stepping aside. The ruling party (APC), most likely with President Buhari as its flag-bearer will contend with other parties. To strengthen their capacity, PDP has rallied around other political parties including the coalition’s ADC for a merger, hence the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) towards presenting a consensus candidate against APC.

READ ALSO: 2019: Oyinlola heads CUPP steering committee

Recently, some distressed APC members in the National Assembly, strategically, first tagged themselves as the Reformed All progressives Congress (R-APC). They copiously made threats of defection and finally did lately. Incidentally, whilst they issued threats, other ambitious bigwigs wished their threats come through, and energetically work towards securing their positions. Among their grievances were the president’s non-preferential treatments to lawmakers in the fight against corruption and purported abuse of laws particularly express purchase a fighter-jet to aid security in the country, among others.

Without a doubt, a good merger will boost the numerical strength of the opposition for a tough battle to unseat the present Aso Rock number-one occupant. Nonetheless, the overriding factor is the presidential candidate vis-à-vis profile and political will that the union will produce. To oust the present government by the same groups with egotistic mindsets that drained the country for almost two decades into economic recession will not be an easy one putting into account some laudable policies President Buhari’s administration put in motion, especially the diversification of the economy and the ongoing fight against corruption.

READ ALSO: I’ll fight corruption in Senate if… – Aminu Tukur, APP candidate

The APC-led Federal Government may not have done too well in the last three years and the reasons are not far-fetched. The administration was inaugurated amidst collapsed economy; stony-broke that the previous government finally resorted to loans for workers’ salaries. The treasury was drained that appointment of ministers was halted for six months while completion of ongoing projects let alone awarding new contracts wasn’t practicable. Pensioners’ pays had become no-go areas and same replicated across various state governments except Lagos, Anambra and few others. Visibly, things abysmally fell apart. Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala then as supervising minister of the economy couldn’t hold on to it but shouted at the top of her voice on the looming dangers. Unfortunately, she was surmounted by cabals in the government.

Presently, having prudently exited the recession, 2018 budget for the first time since Buhari’s assumption of office rekindled hopes of Nigerians with myriad of capital projects spread across all the geopolitical zones in the country. Unfortunately, despite the timely presentation, precisely on November 7, 2017, it danced around and round at the National Assembly until May 27 when it was passed with some questionable increments by lawmakers. Evidently, the system is adding values. For example, JAMB recently remitted N7.8 billion unlike before and similar reports across other agencies. Again, most states in the federation have migrated to producers – an index of economic progression irrespective of high cost of living at the moment. By economic theory, market forces will on its own pull down the prices in no distant time by persistent productivity. Thus, all things being equal, the present administration improved the system.

Resultantly, the onerous challenge facing the merged CUPP is the leadership material that can beat Buhari’s scorecard which redeems the nation’s hitherto impaired image. The merger’s dominant party, PDP is disreputable in the minds of Nigerians over its previous monumental havocs on the economy. Another remarkable feat of Buhari’s administration is the political will to bring to an end the ‘Ghana-must-go’ money bags that hitherto characterized the legislative arm during PDP’s era.

Irrefutably, prior to this administration, no legislative duties ever took place in the National Assembly without inducements; screening of appointees, confirmation of appointments or budgets defense. It became a norm for MDAs (ministries, department and agencies). Thus, with the same dramatis personae as the coalition’s arrowheads with prejudiced tendencies majority will reasonably zero the alliance. It goes beyond merger but the actors alongside their values. It is insufficient to merge for power but essentially, goals to accomplish and mischief to remedy. If not, it is to say the least, a collection of the fifth columnists.

READ ALSO: The rot in MDAs
Umegboro writes from Abuja
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SENATOR AKPABIO

Akpabio meets Buhari in London

— 6th August 2018

Head of Digital Communication of the Presidency, Tolu Ogunlesi, confirmed the meeting between President Buhari and Senator Akpabio in London… Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday received Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio in London. The meeting is coming on the heels of former Akwa Ibom State governor’s reported plans to defect from the Peoples Democratic…

  • UNSEAT

    How APC senators plan to unseat Saraki – R-APC

    — 6th August 2018

    “We can bring you news that the disputed leadership of the APC have perfected their plans to apply Gestapo methods to forcefully unseat the Senate President” • Accuses ruling party’s lawmakers of wooing PDP counterparts • APC: It’s cheap blackmail • NNPC denies allegation Romanus Ugwu; Uche Usim, Abuja and Sunday Ani The Reformed All…

  • AKPABIO'S DEFECTION RUMOUR

    Anxiety in Akwa Ibom over Akpabio’s defection rumour

    — 6th August 2018

    Akpabio’s defection to APC has remained a recurrent rumour since 2017 when Osinbajo openly invited him to defect to APC during his visit to Uyo Joe Effiong, Uyo There is anxiety in the entire political landscape of Akwa Ibom State following the rumour that the Senate Minority Leader and former governor of the state, Godswill…

  • BETTER NIGERIA

    2019: We deserve better Nigeria – Obasanjo

    — 6th August 2018

    The former president declared that he was ready to make more personal sacrifices like he had done, to make Nigeria better. Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has vowed that no amount of intimidation and threat will force him to abandon his struggle for a better Nigeria. He said “nobody who loves Nigeria will…

  • UMAHI CALLS OSHIOMHOLE STATEMENT CHILDISH

    Umahi knocks Oshiomhole

    — 6th August 2018

    – Describes APC chair’s attack as childish, blackmail Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi, has chided the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, over the latter’s demand for an unreserved apology for denying his party access to Abakaliki Stadium last Saturday. READ ALSO: Umahi renames Abakaliki stadium after late…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share