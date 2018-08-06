Between broom revolution and umbrella united

Africa’s most populous nation, Nigeria will next year complete uninterrupted twenty years of democratic governments. The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) formed in 1998 by merger of numerous groups after the annulment of June 12 election by General Ibrahim Babangida’s military junta, controlled power at the center uninterruptedly for sixteen years from 1999 albeit under three respective presidents; Chief Olusegun Obasanjo – late Umaru Yar’Adua – Goodluck Jonathan. Unfortunately, the administrations had same records in common; monumental fraud, fantastically corrupt system, administrative deficiencies and autocratic tendencies, though Yar’Adua’s administration was short-lived, thus a decisive clamour for change.

In 2014, to actualize a change of government against admitted maladroitness then, some radical forces fused which led to the ‘broom revolution; hence, the All Progressives Congress (APC) was birthed with a litany of promises. And by a resilient electoral wind in 2015, Muhammadu Buhari won as APC’s first government thereby swept out PDP from power. Since then, APC navigates the nation as the ruling party. Incidentally, whilst some give the government credit including international community, the opposition punctures it simultaneously from all sides.

However, as Nigeria runs a quadrennial system, the present administration is winding up on May 29, 2019 either for a second term or stepping aside. The ruling party (APC), most likely with President Buhari as its flag-bearer will contend with other parties. To strengthen their capacity, PDP has rallied around other political parties including the coalition’s ADC for a merger, hence the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) towards presenting a consensus candidate against APC.

Recently, some distressed APC members in the National Assembly, strategically, first tagged themselves as the Reformed All progressives Congress (R-APC). They copiously made threats of defection and finally did lately. Incidentally, whilst they issued threats, other ambitious bigwigs wished their threats come through, and energetically work towards securing their positions. Among their grievances were the president’s non-preferential treatments to lawmakers in the fight against corruption and purported abuse of laws particularly express purchase a fighter-jet to aid security in the country, among others.