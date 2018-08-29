– The Sun News
THERESA MAY

JUST IN – British PM Theresa May arrives State House

— 29th August 2018

The British Prime Minister Theresa May arrived at the State House to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This is as President Buhari has cancelled the weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, to welcome his August visitor.

READ ALSO 4m refugee children are not in school, number rising: UNHCR

Theresa May arrived exactly 1pm and was ushered in by the military pipers of the Guard Brigade Band where President Buhari officially welcomed her.

Afterwards she went into closed door meeting with President Buhari at the New Banquet Hall of the State House.

May’s visit to Nigeria is part of her tour of some Africa countries. On ground to receive her apart from the President were serving Ministers led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, Secretary to the Government of the Federal, SGF, Boss Mustapha

