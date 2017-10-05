British PM not considering resigning after ruined speech, Sky says

The Sun News
— 5th October 2017

British Prime Minister, Theresa May, is not considering resigning, Sky news reported on Thursday, citing her Downing Street office.

“Downing Street: Resignation is not an issue,” Sky said on its screen.

A spokesman for PM May did not comment on the report. A spokesman for the Conservative Party did not comment.

May’s bid to reassert her dwindling authority was ruined on Wednesday when her keynote speech was interrupted by repeated coughing fits, a prankster, and even letters of her slogan falling off the set behind her.

Also Britain’s ruling Conservative Party must remain “cool-headed”, Business Minister, Greg Clark, said, after a speech by May at their annual conference was ruined by a prankster.

The BBC reported that while ministers were rallying around the beleaguered May and praising her “guts and grace” in persisting with the hour-long speech in spite the mishaps, some Conservative members of parliament were discussing amongst themselves whether to ask her to resign.

Clark said: “The view of the party, both parliamentary colleagues and activists, is that they regard, correctly, the responsibility of the Conservative Party to be effective and cool-headed in government.’’ (NAN)

