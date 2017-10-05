British PM not considering resigning after ruined speech, Sky says

British Prime Minister, Theresa May, is not considering resigning, Sky news reported on Thursday, citing her Downing Street office.

“Downing Street: Resignation is not an issue,” Sky said on its screen.

A spokesman for PM May did not comment on the report. A spokesman for the Conservative Party did not comment.

May’s bid to reassert her dwindling authority was ruined on Wednesday when her keynote speech was interrupted by repeated coughing fits, a prankster, and even letters of her slogan falling off the set behind her.

Also Britain’s ruling Conservative Party must remain “cool-headed”, Business Minister, Greg Clark, said, after a speech by May at their annual conference was ruined by a prankster.

The BBC reported that while ministers were rallying around the beleaguered May and praising her “guts and grace” in persisting with the hour-long speech in spite the mishaps, some Conservative members of parliament were discussing amongst themselves whether to ask her to resign.

Clark said: “The view of the party, both parliamentary colleagues and activists, is that they regard, correctly, the responsibility of the Conservative Party to be effective and cool-headed in government.’’ (NAN)