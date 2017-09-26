The Sun News
Home / Cover / British Airways sacks air hostess over racist comment on Nigerian passengers.

British Airways sacks air hostess over racist comment on Nigerian passengers.

— 26th September 2017

By Louis Ibah.

British Airways (BA) has disengaged the cabin crew who allegedly made racist comments against Nigerians on board a flight to Abuja in Nigeria.
British Airways Regional Commercial Manager, West Africa, Mr. Kola Olayinka,said in a statement that the air hostess was relived of her job after the airline had conducted and concluded investigations into the case and found her guilty.
“I can confirm that BA has finalized its investigations into alleged video posted by one of our cabin crew and I can confirm that the cabin crew in question ‘no longer works for BA effective today,” the statement said.
“We expect the utmost professionalism from our staff when they are representing British Airways. We will not tolerate offensive comments about our customers anywhere in the world they may be, and will always take the appropriate action”, the statement added.
The air hostess dressed in a BA uniform, was heard in the 39-second video making comments considered as offensive on Nigerian passengers on the London – Abuja flight.
The unidentified blonde lady said in the video: “Alright, so all of you are there getting ready for your Friday night, getting in the pre-drinks, you know, as you do.
“And I’m here, getting ready to go to work, put on a yellow life jacket, point out the exits, hand out chicken or beef, what sort of Friday night is this for me?
‘The upside is I’m going to Nigeria and there’s gonna be bare b**, I’m joking, I’m joking.
“All the Nigerians are gonna be there like ‘gimme coca cola, gimme me beef, why you have no beef left? I want beef.
“And I’m just gonna be there like, ‘sorry sir, we ran out of beef’.
“All the Nigerians are gonna be there asking for f*** upgrades because they haven’t got enough leg room because their b**s are in their way. Big d**** like this swinging from side to side.”

