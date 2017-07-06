The Sun News
Britain unveils prison to accommodate most dangerous, radicalised extremists

Britain on Thursday launched the first prison built to accommodate some of the most dangerous and radicalised extremists.

The aim is to contain dangerous criminals in separation centers to help curb radicalisation behind bars and prevent them from influencing other prisoners.

The first centre at Frankland prison in Durham in north east England is one of three separation centers planned under a wider government strategy to tackle extremism in prisons.

The Ministry of Justice said no fewer than 4,500 frontline officers have also received the latest specialist counter-extremism training to identify and challenge extremist views, boosting the government’s ability to tackle what is seen as an evolving threat.

New recruits to the prison service now receive the training as standard, and work will continue at pace to train every prison officer across the estate.

The jail at Frankland will be followed by the opening of two further centers in the coming months where up to 28 of the most dangerous offenders will be held.

A spokesperson for the ministry said: “Offenders are placed in the specialist centers if they are involved in planning terrorism or are considered to pose a risk to national security.”

“Those seeking to influence others to commit terrorist crimes, or whose extremist views are purposely undermining good order and security in the prison estate may also be placed in the centers,” the spokesperson said. (NAN)

