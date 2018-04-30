The Sun News
Latest
30th April 2018 - Britain, France Germany agree on support for Iran nuclear deal
30th April 2018 - Trump set to host Buhari at White House
30th April 2018 - Omo-Agege, Senate and Nigerians
30th April 2018 - Port reforms: How Jonathan’s aide locked me, IMF MD out of Villa –Okonjo-Iweala
30th April 2018 - NCDMB to establish oil, gas park in 5 oil producing states
30th April 2018 - Money laundering: CBN imposes sanctions on bank directors, staff
30th April 2018 - Stakeholders decry Finance Minister’s interference in capital market
30th April 2018 - Sterling Bank’s Specta leads credit revolution with N5m instant loans
30th April 2018 - We’ll integrate capital market studies into primary, secondary schools curricula –Uduk, Acting SEC DG
30th April 2018 - Tax war looms as FG insists on $1bn revenue target from VAIDS
Home / World News / Britain, France Germany agree on support for Iran nuclear deal

Britain, France Germany agree on support for Iran nuclear deal

— 30th April 2018

• Say EU ‘must be ready to react’ to US trade tariffs

Britain, France and Germany have agreed that the nuclear deal that United States President Donald Trump has threatened to scrap remains the best way of stopping Tehran getting nuclear weapons, British Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said yesterday.

May had phone calls with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel where they agreed the deal may need to be broadened to cover areas such as ballistic missiles, what happens when the deal expires, and what they consider Iran’s destabilizing regional activity, a statement said.

“They committed to continue working closely together and with the U.S. on how to tackle the range of challenges that Iran poses, including those issues that a new deal might cover,” the statement said.

This comes as a deadline looms next month for Trump to decide on whether to restore U.S. economic sanctions on Tehran – something which could destroy the 2015 agreement which lifted some sanctions in exchange for curbs on Iran’s nuclear program.

Speaking on a whistle-stop Middle East tour on Sunday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington would abandon the nuclear deal unless talks with European partners yield improvements.

“We’ve certainly made some (progress with the Europeans),” he said. “There is still work to do. They said: ‘Great, we will support you if you get the fixes’.” Macron later spoke with President Hassan Rouhani and agreed to work with him in coming weeks to preserve the nuclear deal, his office said in a statement.

The French president also called for discussions on Iran’s ballistic missile programs, its nuclear activities beyond 2025 and the country’s role in Middle East crises, according to his office, in a conversation that lasted more than an hour.

In another development, the European Union’s three largest economies agree on the need to be “ready to react” to trade tariffs imposed by the United States, France’s presidency said yesterday.

“The EU must be ready to react, if necessary, with efficiency and speed,” it said in a statement after telephone talks between French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May on the potential impact of new US tariffs.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Port reforms: How Jonathan’s aide locked me, IMF MD out of Villa –Okonjo-Iweala

— 30th April 2018

…Says $6m from NPA went into ‘influential pockets’ yearly Chinelo Obogo Former Director of World Bank and former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has revealed how she and the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Madame Christine Lagarde, were locked out of the Presidential Villa by someone she described as ‘a very…

  • NCDMB

    NCDMB to establish oil, gas park in 5 oil producing states

    — 30th April 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu The Federal Government has disclosed that it has concluded arrangement to establish five oil and gas parks in five oil producing states. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, stated this at the weekend while performing the ground-breaking of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Park being developed by the Nigerian Content…

  • CAN

    Money laundering: CBN imposes sanctions on bank directors, staff

    — 30th April 2018

    Omodele Adigun For failure to comply with the anti-money laundering and terrorism requirements, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has imposed heavy sanctions, not only on any financial institution found culpable of any of the 48 money laundering infractions, but also on their directors and  top management staff. The new regime of sanctions was contained…

  • NSE

    Stakeholders decry Finance Minister’s interference in capital market

    — 30th April 2018

    Chinwendu Obienyi Recent controversies trailing the Nigerian capital market have forced many to query the safety of investments in the sector. They have also called to question the role of some regulators in ensuring investor confidence in the market.  According to market stakeholders, these issues should be tackled thoroughly to restore confidence and ensure transparency…

  • Sterling Bank’s Specta leads credit revolution with N5m instant loans

    — 30th April 2018

    Omodele Adigun Nigerian consumers are set to witness a ground-breaking system of accessing loan facilities as Sterling Bank Plc has announced the launch of Specta, an online instant lending platform that offers consumer loans up to N5 million in five minutes. The product was unveiled to the media at a well-attended press parley in Lagos…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share