British Home Secretary Amber Rudd on Tuesday announced a ban on the sale of acid to under 18s following attacks across the nation.

An acid is a molecule or ion capable of donating a hydron or alternatively, capable of forming a covalent bond with an electron pair.

Acids are also chemical agents that release hydrogen ions when added to water.

Rudd pledged a crackdown on acid sale at the ongoing Conservative Party Conference.

She also said that selling acid to anyone under the age of 18 would become a criminal offence.

The British Home Secretary promised to make it illegal to carry acid in public without providing a good reason.