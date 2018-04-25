Britain working closely with allies on new Iran measures – PM May— 25th April 2018
Reuters/NAN
Britain is working closely with allies to address issues relating to Iran, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday, giving British backing to French President Emmanuel Macron’s talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.
“We are working closely with our allies on how to address the range of challenges Iran poses in the Middle East, including those issues that President Macron proposed a new deal might cover,” the spokesman said.
With deadline looming next month for Trump to decide on restoring U.S. economic sanctions on Tehran, Macron said on Wednesday he spoke to Trump about a “new deal” in which the U. S. and Europe would tackle the outstanding concerns about Iran beyond its nuclear programme.
Earlier, President Hassan Rouhani of Iran poured scorn on U.S. and European discussions over Tehran’s nuclear agreement, and dismissed Donald Trump as a “tradesman” who lacked the qualifications to deal with a complex international pact.
Rouhani spoke after French President Emmanuel Macron flew to Washington to try to persuade Trump not to scrap
the 2015 agreement – under which Iran curbed its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of sanctions.
“They say that with the certain leader of a European country we want to make a decision about a
seven-sided agreement,” Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on state TV.
“For what? With what right?” he added.
He reserved particular scorn for the U.S. president, who has called the agreement one of the worst deals ever
negotiated and has threatened to restore U.S. sanctions next month unless what he sees as severe flaws are fixed.
“You don’t have any background in politics. You don’t have any background in law. You don’t have any background
on international treaties,” Rouhani said.
“How can a tradesman, a merchant, a building constructor, a tower constructor make judgments about international affairs,” he added referring to Trump’s career as a property developer.
The other powers that signed the agreement with Iran – Russia, China, Germany, Britain and France, have all said they want to preserve it.
Many in the West see it as the best hope of preventing Iran from getting a nuclear bomb and heading off a nuclear arms race in the Middle East.
In a bid to salvage the deal while satisfying Trump’s call for tougher action, Macron’s has proposed that
the U.S. and Europe block any Iranian nuclear activity until 2025 and beyond, address Iran’s ballistic
missile programme and generate conditions for a political solution to contain Iran in Yemen, Syria,
Iraq and Lebanon.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold talks with Trump in Washington on Friday.
Senior Iranian officials have said repeatedly that Iran’s ballistic missile program is not up for
negotiation.
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
Latest
DPR to shut down unlicensed petrol stations in C’ River— 25th April 2018
NAN The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Cross River, on Wednesday in Calabar, threatened to shut down filling stations in the state without registered operating licence. DPR Operations Controller in the state, Mr. Bassey Nkanga, gave this warning at a meeting with the officials of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and…
-
We’ve not started second phase of private hospitals’ loan –Wike— 25th April 2018
Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the failure of private medical practitioners to service their loans have made it impossible for the state government to start the second phase of the N500 million Private Hospitals Loan Scheme. Wike regretted that the N500 million private hospitals loan introduced by his administration…
-
Lagos to fight drug abuse among youth to standstill — Commissioner— 25th April 2018
NAN The Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr Agboola Dabiri, on Wednesday decried the rate of drug abuse and other social vices among the youth. He said it was a menace which had become a “cankerworm”, vowing, however, that the state government was ready to tackle and fight it to a standstill….
-
JUST IN: Court sends Sen. Nwaoboshi to Ikoyi prison— 25th April 2018
A federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, has remanded Peter Nwaoboshi, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator representing Delta North, in Ikoyi prison. The trial judge, Mohammed Idris, ruled that the senator be remanded till Friday pending the hearing of the his bail application. Sen. Nwaoboshi was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission…
-
BREAKING: Reps summon Buhari over Benue killings, others— 25th April 2018
Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, summoned President Muhammadu Buhari to appear before it to explain efforts by the Federal Government to check endless killings in Benue State and security challenges in other part of the country. The House also resolved to shut down the National Assembly for three legislative days in…
-
Entertainment
BBNaija’s Cee-C, Double Wahala for fans and haters— 24th April 2018
The most talked about reality show in Nigeria has finally come to an end after 85 days, the finalist arrived Nigeria yesterday and fans were welcomed contestants home. Cee-C (Cynthia Nwadiora), arguably the most controversial housemate and the first runner up, was allegedly attacked by non-fans who tagged her as bitter and troublesome. But there…
South-West Report
Rise and fall of Iwo Emirate— 19th April 2018
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The speed at which it rose and fell was quite alarming. The Iwo Emirate created by the Oluwo of Iwo, Osun State, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Akanbi, could not survive the fierce criticisms that trailed its short existence. The monarch had kindled the fire of controversy when he adopted emir title. Emir is a…
-
Abuja Metro
Gbagyi indigenes take fight to FCT authorities— 25th April 2018
Fred Ezeh Abuja might witness some uprising anytime soon going by the threat of Gbagyi indigenes, the native inhabitants of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). They insist that they are ready to take the law into their hands, unless their demands are expeditiously met. They accuse the authorities of failing to attend to their needs,…
Oriental News
Buharia: Abia market where vegetables compete with hard drug— 18th April 2018
Okey Sampson, Aba What is in a name? In Igbo, the word Buharia means ‘remove to another area’ or ‘take to another place.’ It means to carry something from one point to another. Buharia Market popularly known as Good Morning or Vegetable Market, which sits atop a hill that over looks the Orji Uzor Kalu Bridge…
-
Features
OAM Foundation awards scholarship to blind undergraduate— 25th April 2018
Bianca Iboma In keeping with its humanitarian gesture and commitment to the welfare of persons living with albinism, the Onome Akinlolu Majaro Foundation has taken its community support higher by offering full scholarship to a blind undergraduate student of University Of Lagos, Akoka living with albinism, Victor Kalu. Co-founder of the Foundation, Onome Okagbare Majaro,…
Literary Review
Writers celebrate seven years of rare literary grant— 14th April 2018
Henry Akubuiro, Lagos Perhaps more than any other group in the last three decades, the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), has contributed to the promotion of reading and discovery of new literary talents in Nigeria. Founded in 1981 by the legendary novelist, Chinua Achebe, the association has through, its routine creative writing workshops, award of…
-
Lifeline
These blessings are too much for us— 25th April 2018
•Jobless parents of newborn quadruplets seek help, beg Enugu govt, firms for employment Felix Ikem, Nsukka For the family of Mr. and Mrs. Uchenna Nnadi, November 16, 2017, will remain an unforgettable day. It was the day the couple, from Amikwu Village, Ohom Orba, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, got a memorable blessing….
Education Review
Africa education ministers to evaluate status of SDGs— 18th April 2018
Xinhua/NAN Education ministers from African countries are to evaluate status of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on education in the continent at a meeting in Nairobi, Kenya. The April 25 to April 27 Pan Africa High level Conference on Education to be held under the auspices of UNESCO and African Union, will bring together African…
-
TSWeekend
My worst experience ever –DKD, actor— 20th April 2018
Christian Agadibe Daniel Kanayo Daniel popularly known as DKD turns ladies’ heads whenever he steps out. This is because he’s not only handsome; he’s also macho with a sexy six-pack. To attest to this, one of his female fans went gaga recently. On sighting the actor, she just grabbed and spanked his butt… without offering…
Opinion
Buhari, youths and options before Nigeria— 25th April 2018
President Muhammadu Buhari virtually set the news media on fire at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (COHGM) in the United Kingdom on April 18 when he, more or less, described Nigerian youths as lazy bums with an undue sense of entitlement to the basic things of life on account of the nation’s oil wealth….
Columnists
-
Satanism in new age religious solution (7)— 25th April 2018
“Dear Prof, I really appreciate what God has been doing through you. I ordered your oil and prayed with it as you directed. Though before now, there was this evil bird that followed me and my wife and bawled always to our hearing anywhere we went. It has wrecked havoc in so many ways in…
-
The Bible, Almighty God and 1 (2)— 25th April 2018
As was the case when the Heavenly Father gave King Solomon the opportunity to ask whatever he wanted Him to do for him (1 Kings 3:5), I too requested for wisdom. But I also prayed for the grace not to do anything that would cause me not to make Paradise or the Kingdom of Heaven…
-
Buhari, youths and options before Nigeria— 25th April 2018
President Muhammadu Buhari virtually set the news media on fire at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (COHGM) in the United Kingdom on April 18 when he, more or less, described Nigerian youths as lazy bums with an undue sense of entitlement to the basic things of life on account of the nation’s oil wealth….
-
Brigadier Boji-Boji Atamuna versus Moumar Gadhafi and the bandits from the dead— 25th April 2018
[….at the new Command post of the Combat Regiment, enter the armed forces top brass: Brigadier one leg Boji-Boji Atamuna, Evil G Babamusa, Major Olakampo Olajide, 419 Utueke, Staff Sergent Okon Bassey, other ranks.] Brigadier Boji-Boji Atamuna: I’m retired Brigadier General Boji-Boji Atamuna, the prince from the ancient kingdom of Igalla, the only surviving GSO1…
-
‘Potential’ uncountable— 25th April 2018
Vocabulary: This is the foundational point—every other thing rests on it. What is the capacity of your vocabulary? Do you have a rich store of words? Is your pool of phrases and expressions deep? How is your mastery of communication principles? Can you read at least one book in a month? Can you write a…
-
The Senate and the mace in a hazy mace— 25th April 2018
Introduction According to Wikipedia, a mace is a blunt weapon, a type of club or virge that uses a heavy head on the end of a handle to deliver powerful blows. A mace typically consists of a strong, heavy, wooden or metal shaft, often reinforced with metal, featuring a head made of stone, copper, bronze,…
-
The change we need is you— 25th April 2018
It seems impossible to get my head around some developments in my fatherland. Sometimes, I feel the urge to either scream or weep whenever I ruminate over the numerous problems faced by my very own people. Both options, scream and weep, tend to be inconsequential to the situation on ground. So, I encouraged myself to…
-
A president’s gaffe: The beat goes on— 24th April 2018
At a business forum during the recent Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London, President Muhammadu Buhari was asked: “President Buhari, there is great interest in your thoughts on many issues, on investments in the North East, on the continental free trade agreement … em, feel free to take your pick, but would you…
-
Will Nigeria heed IMF warning?— 24th April 2018
Anytime these two global financial institutions- the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank convene their annual meetings- it’s always like receiving lectures on contemporary financial/economic matters. They hand down advice and warning to policymakers in both developed and emerging market economies such as Nigeria. However, such advisory is not binding on member- countries. But…
-
Buhari’s unguarded tongue— 24th April 2018
It is obvious that President Muhammadu Buhari does not always filter his words before they come out. If he filters them at all he does not fully appreciate the connotative and denotative meanings of the words he uses. All words have meanings and can be subjected to literal or metaphorical interpretations. We have had several…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply