Bristol City signs Nigerian winger

EFL Championship side, Bristol City have pulled off a transfer coup by signing much-coveted Nigerian winger Hakeeb Adelakun, informs the official website of The Robins.

Adelakun had attracted interest from clubs in the Premier League and Championship but Bristol City have won the race for his signature.

The 22-year-old has penned a three-year deal that will keep him at Bristol City until the end of the 2020-2021 season.

”I think I am ready for a new challenge. Hopefully I can take it in my stride and I am ready to learn more and just go at it,” Adelakun said.

”I am an attacking player, who is quite versatile. I create a lot of chances and hopefully I can get supporters off their seats.

”I will look to add something new to the team through my flair and directness. I like to get at defenders, create chances and score goals, so hopefully I can keep that up.”

Adelakun started off his career with the youth team of Crystal Palace and played for West Ham Academy before Scunthorpe United acquired him in 2012.