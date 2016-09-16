The Sun News
16th September 2016 - EFCC wants to steal my money –Patience Jonathan
16th September 2016 - PDP must apologise to Nigerians –APC
16th September 2016 - 2017 budget: FG to slash MDAs allocations
16th September 2016 - Swiss firms dump dirty fuel in Nigeria –Report
16th September 2016 - Chinese envoy charges FG on economy diversification
16th September 2016 - RSW: FCMB boosts Lagos graduate employment scheme
16th September 2016 - Okorocha sacks Information commissioner, others
16th September 2016 - Abia North: Protest in Aba, Umuahia, over tribunal’s ruling  
16th September 2016 - BringBackOurGirls gives Buhari 3 options to rescue Chibok girls
16th September 2016 - Be more dedicated to your duty, The Sun MD charges staff
BREAKING--Boko-Haram-releases-new-video-of-kidnapped-Chibok-girls

BringBackOurGirls gives Buhari 3 options to rescue Chibok girls

— 16th September 2016

The #BringBackOurGirls Movement has given President Muhammad Buhari’s government three options to rescue the 218 girls kidnapped from a secondary school in Chibok, Borno State on April 14, 2014.
The group listed the three options as: use of military force; negotiations; or a combination of the two.
The options were contained in a letter to the president, on the heels of the opening of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States of America, where the president and other Nigerian officials are in attendance.
“Time is running out. Excuses are running out. The time to act is now!,” the group demanded.
In a press statement on Wednesday, global activists affiliated with the #BringBackOurGirls movement urged the president to rescue the missing Chibok girls who were kidnapped by Boko Haram in April 2014.
“In light of the April 14, 2016 ‘proof of life’ video released by CNN, the May 2016 escape of Amina Ali and the most recent August 2016 ‘plea for rescue’ video released by Boko Haram, we believe there is more than sufficient credible evidence and intelligence to substantiate an immediate rescue effort of the Chibok Girls and thousands of others that remain in Boko Haram captivity.”
In their letter to the president, the activists lauded the Nigerian military, the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) and the Civilian Joint Task Force for the progress made in the fight against Boko Haram, but lamented that this progress has fallen short of rescuing the Chibok girls.
The group emphasised that as of Wednesday, September 14, it was exactly two years and five months since the girls’ abduction while 218 still remain in captivity.
The activists pointed out that during his 2015 campaign for the presidency, Buhari had assured Nigerians that he “would not rest until all the girls are rescued alive and reunited with their families,” and insisted that his government would not claim to have defeated Boko Haram without first rescuing the Chibok girls and others held captive. Regardless, the president declared in December 2015 that Boko Haram had been “technically defeated.”
In its statement, the group said the government and military now have sufficient information to rescue the captives.
On August 22, BBOG’s march to Aso Rock was halted by security agencies.
On September 6, Police stormed the Unity Fountain in Abuja, meeting point of the BBOG group, to stop them from embarking on their usual protest to the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.
The group has embarked on a protest march every three days since the Boko Haram sect released its latest video of the girls in Sambisa forest.
One of the police officers, Abiodun Alamatu, told the campaigners at the Fountain that he had orders to stop the protesters from embarking on another march to Aso Rock.
“The way you people are taking this thing is getting out of control,” he said.
One of the leaders of the group, Aisha Yesufu, challenged the police and said they had no right to stop them from embarking on the march.
“If you were the one taken, I will stand for you, or is it because you were not taken? If it was your daughter, I will stand for you,” Yesufu said.
Regardless, FCT police spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah issued a statement where he accused the campaigners of disorderliness and creating “unwarranted tension” in the city.

Latest

Patience_jonathan

EFCC wants to steal my money –Patience Jonathan

— 16th September 2016

•Accuses anti-graft agency of using mercenaries to plead guilty in court   •Ex-First Lady may forfeit N6.3bn propery By Lukman Olabiyi and Perpetua Egesimba Former First Lady, Mrs. Patience Jonathan, yesterday accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of using mercenaries in court to plead guilty on her behalf. She said the anti-graft agency…

  • apc-and-pdp

    PDP must apologise to Nigerians –APC

    — 16th September 2016

    • ‘Lawmakers must tell Buhari truth’ From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the fresh call by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for President Muhammadu Buhari to resign as “a silly statement  not worth the ink it was written with. APC urged the opposition party to apologise to Nigerians for years…

  • Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

    2017 budget: FG to slash MDAs allocations

    — 16th September 2016

    •Utomi, others react From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja, Isaac Anumihe and Bimbola Oyesola President Muhammadu Buhari has said some ministries may get significantly fewer capital allocations than they received in 2016 while others may receive more allocations in the 2017 budget. This was even as the administration prioritises key sectors to get the economy out of…

  • oil-tanker-floating

    Swiss firms dump dirty fuel in Nigeria –Report

    — 16th September 2016

    …No cause for alarm –DPR By Emma Emeozor and Adewale Sanyaolu Swiss trading companies are blending and dumping dirty fuel in Nigeria and other West African countries with more than 100 per cent toxic (sulphur) levels allowed in Europe, causing health and environmental hazards, according to a report. The report, “Dirty Diesel” from Swiss, watchdog…

  • Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

    Chinese envoy charges FG on economy diversification

    — 16th September 2016

    By Bianca Iboma The new Chinese Consulate General in Lagos, Chao Xiaoliang, has called on the Federal Government to intensify its drive on diversification of the economy as it will reduce importation of agricultural, forest products and promote self reliance. He stated this in an address at the 45th anniversary and moon festival celebration in…

  • First-City-Monument-Bank-620x330

    RSW: FCMB boosts Lagos graduate employment scheme

    — 16th September 2016

    By Steve Agbota In order to address employability and employment challenges facing today’s graduates, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has supported Lagos State government on ‘Ready, Set, Work’ (RSW) employability and entrepreneurial training programme. The programme will enable successful students get internship placements in high ranking corporate organisations. The RSW project is a complementary capacity…

  • Okorocha.jpg

    Okorocha sacks Information commissioner, others

    — 16th September 2016

    Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has relieved his Commissioner for Information, Dr Vitalis Ajumbe of his duties. Also sacked from office are the Special Adviser to the governor on Public Enlightenment and Strategy, Kelechi Okpalaeke and Special Adviser on Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Justice Odika. According to a statement from Okorocha’s Principal Secretary, Mr Pascal…

  • Kalu 1

    Abia North: Protest in Aba, Umuahia, over tribunal’s ruling  

    — 16th September 2016

    Stakeholders including students, market women, traders and artisans,  yesterday, thronged the streets of Umuahia and Aba   to register their displeasure over the verdict of the Abia North Election Rerun Petition Tribunal  which upheld the election of Mao  Ohuabunwa. The Tribunal chairman, Justice James Abundaga in delivering judgement in a  petition  filed by former governor of…

  • BREAKING--Boko-Haram-releases-new-video-of-kidnapped-Chibok-girls

    BringBackOurGirls gives Buhari 3 options to rescue Chibok girls

    — 16th September 2016

    The #BringBackOurGirls Movement has given President Muhammad Buhari’s government three options to rescue the 218 girls kidnapped from a secondary school in Chibok, Borno State on April 14, 2014. The group listed the three options as: use of military force; negotiations; or a combination of the two. The options were contained in a letter to…

  • SUN MD Osagie

    Be more dedicated to your duty, The Sun MD charges staff

    — 16th September 2016

    By Fred Ezeh The Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun, Mr. Eric Osagie has charged the members of staff to be more dedicated and committed to their respective duties in order to move the organisation forward. Osagie, who addressed some out-station editorial staffs at the Corporate headquarters of the company in Lagos, yesterday, reminded them that…

