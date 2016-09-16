BringBackOurGirls gives Buhari 3 options to rescue Chibok girls

The #BringBackOurGirls Movement has given President Muhammad Buhari’s government three options to rescue the 218 girls kidnapped from a secondary school in Chibok, Borno State on April 14, 2014.

The group listed the three options as: use of military force; negotiations; or a combination of the two.

The options were contained in a letter to the president, on the heels of the opening of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States of America, where the president and other Nigerian officials are in attendance.

“Time is running out. Excuses are running out. The time to act is now!,” the group demanded.

In a press statement on Wednesday, global activists affiliated with the #BringBackOurGirls movement urged the president to rescue the missing Chibok girls who were kidnapped by Boko Haram in April 2014.

“In light of the April 14, 2016 ‘proof of life’ video released by CNN, the May 2016 escape of Amina Ali and the most recent August 2016 ‘plea for rescue’ video released by Boko Haram, we believe there is more than sufficient credible evidence and intelligence to substantiate an immediate rescue effort of the Chibok Girls and thousands of others that remain in Boko Haram captivity.”

In their letter to the president, the activists lauded the Nigerian military, the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) and the Civilian Joint Task Force for the progress made in the fight against Boko Haram, but lamented that this progress has fallen short of rescuing the Chibok girls.

The group emphasised that as of Wednesday, September 14, it was exactly two years and five months since the girls’ abduction while 218 still remain in captivity.

The activists pointed out that during his 2015 campaign for the presidency, Buhari had assured Nigerians that he “would not rest until all the girls are rescued alive and reunited with their families,” and insisted that his government would not claim to have defeated Boko Haram without first rescuing the Chibok girls and others held captive. Regardless, the president declared in December 2015 that Boko Haram had been “technically defeated.”

In its statement, the group said the government and military now have sufficient information to rescue the captives.

On August 22, BBOG’s march to Aso Rock was halted by security agencies.

On September 6, Police stormed the Unity Fountain in Abuja, meeting point of the BBOG group, to stop them from embarking on their usual protest to the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

The group has embarked on a protest march every three days since the Boko Haram sect released its latest video of the girls in Sambisa forest.

One of the police officers, Abiodun Alamatu, told the campaigners at the Fountain that he had orders to stop the protesters from embarking on another march to Aso Rock.

“The way you people are taking this thing is getting out of control,” he said.

One of the leaders of the group, Aisha Yesufu, challenged the police and said they had no right to stop them from embarking on the march.

“If you were the one taken, I will stand for you, or is it because you were not taken? If it was your daughter, I will stand for you,” Yesufu said.

Regardless, FCT police spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah issued a statement where he accused the campaigners of disorderliness and creating “unwarranted tension” in the city.