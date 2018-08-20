– The Sun News
HALF-TIME

Brighton vs Manchester United: What Pogba said about Mourinho’s half-time team talk

— 20th August 2018

Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba, told reporters to ask Jose Mourinho what his half-time comment was, during their 3-2 loss to Brighton on Sunday.

Glenn Murray and Shane Duffy put the hosts two goals up before Romelu Lukaku pulled one back for United.

However, Brighton scored again through Pascal Gross. Pogba’s 90th minute penalty was not enough as Mourinho’s men lost at The American Express Community Stadium.

According to Sky Sports, Pogba admitted United did not deserve to win and insisted that the attitude must be right, whether they are playing at home or away.

READ ALSO Nigeria can generate $10b from biotechnology, says ABINL boss

“What happened today is that we lost. From the start we didn’t deserve to win. We play against a smaller club but that attitude that we have wasn’t like we wanted to beat them. I put myself forward primarily, my attitude wasn’t good enough.

“We made mistakes that we shouldn’t make. In the first half we were disappointing. We kept trying but myself I was losing a lot of balls.

“Obviously playing at home and away is different. Different tactics, you can’t always approach every game in the same way. We can’t always play very well but the attitude has to be right,” the France star said.

When asked what Mourinho told the players during the break, he simply replied: “You’ll have to ask him. I don’t want to speak for other people, you’ll have to ask him.”

 

