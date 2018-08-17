– The Sun News
Latest
17th August 2018 - Brighton skipper Bruno out of Manchester United clash
17th August 2018 - Ajibade says Falconets’ quarter-final exit a bitter pill to swallow, thanks fans for support
17th August 2018 - 2019 General Elections: INEC releases elections notice in Lagos
17th August 2018 - Snake rearing, most lucrative hard-currency-earning business,says snake research centre official
17th August 2018 - Extension of PVC registration: Gov. Ortom advises Benue people to register
17th August 2018 - Police arraign man over alleged N500,000 fraud
17th August 2018 - Madagascar President to run for 2nd term in November elections
17th August 2018 - Our mandate is to develop infrastructure, not share money – Lai Mohammed
17th August 2018 - Two die, over 10 trapped as three-storey building collapses in Abuja
17th August 2018 - Nigeria records 102,000 new cases of cancer annually – NGO
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Brighton skipper Bruno out of Manchester United clash
bruno

Brighton skipper Bruno out of Manchester United clash

— 17th August 2018

NAN

Brighton and Hove Albion skipper Bruno will miss Sunday’s Premier League match against Manchester United with a hamstring issue, manager Chris Hughton said on Friday.

Bruno came off injured in Brighton’s 2-0 defeat by Watford last weekend and the Spanish defender will resume training only at the end of the week.

“Bruno will miss out. He felt his hamstring. The good news is that it’s nowhere near as bad as we probably thought,” Hughton told a news conference.

READ ALSO Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Chelsea

New signing Florin Andone (groin) and winger Jose Izquierdo (knee) will also be out due to ongoing injury problems.

Former Valencia right back Martin Montoya could make his debut as the close-season signing fills in for Bruno.

“He is at a good level and is available to play as it stands and he’s arrived at a good level,” Hughton added.

Brighton beat United 1-0 at the Amex Stadium last season to secure their top-flight status.

“We have to make sure that we use our experiences of last season and the good moments we had.

“I’d like to think with our additions that we’ll improve this year,” Hughton said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

  • Samuel

    Extension of PVC registration: Gov. Ortom advises Benue people to register

    — 17th August 2018

    NAN Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has advised Benue people to take advantage of the two weeks extension of the Permanent Voter Card (PVC) registration by INEC by ensuring that they registered. Samuel Ortom gave the advice on Friday in Gboko Local Government Area (LGA), Benue during the Supreme Council of the Tiv Nation. The…

  • 22-year old man

    Police arraign man over alleged N500,000 fraud

    — 17th August 2018

    NAN The Police on Friday arraigned a 22-year old man, Ibrahim Shaibu, in a Kado Grade 1 Area Court over alleged cheating. Shaibu, who resides at Efab Estate, Gwarinpa, Abuja, is facing a two-count charge of joint act and cheating. The prosecutor, Judith Obatomi, told the court that the matter was reported at Life Camp Police…

  • share money

    Our mandate is to develop infrastructure, not share money – Lai Mohammed

    — 17th August 2018

    NAN The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says the promise of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to Nigerians is to develop infrastructure that will uplift living standard but not to share money. The minister said this in Tatabu village, near Mokwa in Niger state while inspecting the reconstructed and rehabilitated Ilorin-Jebba- Mokwa road…

  • three-storey

    Two die, over 10 trapped as three-storey building collapses in Abuja

    — 17th August 2018

    A three-storey shopping complex under construction in the Jabi area of Abuja has collapsed killing two persons and leaving over 10 others trapped. The incident occurred at 1:30pm on Friday. A witness said children and food hawkers were among those trapped in the building. READ ALSO LASG denies privatising water supply At the time of filing…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share