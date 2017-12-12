The Sun News
Latest
12th December 2017 - Brickhall School uses culture to reunite Nigeria
12th December 2017 - IVORY TOWER BOOTY WAR!
12th December 2017 - Why passion in teaching profession dropped – Teachers trainer
12th December 2017 - Catholic varsity offers postgraduate scholarship to 11 First Class graduates
12th December 2017 - Staff school: SSANU, UniAbuja square up for war
12th December 2017 - WAEC rewards 3 Katsina schools for sterling performance
12th December 2017 - Lions Quest Nigeria trains Lagos, Ogun teachers
12th December 2017 - State of the nation: APC rode to power on false promises –Balarabe Musa
12th December 2017 - Herdsmen attack: Osinbajo meets Kano, Adamawa emirs, others 
12th December 2017 - Debt profile: Buhari correcting PDP’s profligacy, VON DG replies Ekweremadu
Home / Education Review / Brickhall School uses culture to reunite Nigeria

Brickhall School uses culture to reunite Nigeria

— 12th December 2017

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Brickhall School Abuja has lent its support to the message of peace and unity of Nigeria.

To cause the message create an impact, the school recently held its 2017 Heritage Day to mark the Nigeria’s 57th independence day anniversary.

The Heritage Day, the school said, was conceived to intimate the children of their origin and the need to disregard individual differences and pursue causes that would engender collective growth and development of Nigeria instead of division.

The entire school premises was decorated in green and white colours of Nigeria, while the children, their teachers, management staff as well as parents dressed gorgeously in their local costumes.

Executive Director of the school, Nneka Emordi-Eze, said the significance of the event was to give the children the opportunity to celebrate Nigeria’s rich culture and the need for peace and love among themselves.

She said: “It was an opportunity for us to inculcate the consciousness of peace, tolerance, brotherliness and oneness in our children, with which they would grow and develop.

“The discrimination and hatred among Nigerians have risen significantly in recent times. It comes in form of tribe, political affiliation, ethnic group and others. So our responsibility is to protect the minds of these children from such thoughts so we could have a peaceful rest at old age.”

She however encouraged parents, government and religious leaders to de-emphasize discussions on religion, geographical location, culture and tribe that divide Nigeria, but focus their energy on ventures that promote and unite Nigerians.

To the admiration of parents and guests, the children used drama, traditional fashion parade, local and contemporary dance steps to pass the message of peace, unity and tolerance across to the guests.

Meanwhile, some parents, aside assimilating the messages, expressed their satisfaction with the academic, social and moral transformation noticed in their wards, with a renewed support to the school in whatever way they could.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

State of the nation: APC rode to power on false promises –Balarabe Musa

— 12th December 2017

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna Apparently taking a critical look at the state of the nation, almost three years into President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, former governor of old Kaduna State and National Chairman of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa, yesterday said the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) rode to power on the back…

  • Herdsmen attack: Osinbajo meets Kano, Adamawa emirs, others 

    — 12th December 2017

    Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, met Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa, elder statesman, Mallam Ahmed Joda and other leaders of Fulani communities behind closed doors, yesterday. In a statement by Osinbajo’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, said the meeting was a follow up to the…

  • Debt profile: Buhari correcting PDP’s profligacy, VON DG replies Ekweremadu

    — 12th December 2017

    Director General of Voice of Nigeria and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has responded to a statement credited to the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, where he decried Nigeria’s rising debt profile. Ekweremadu had, at the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) national convention,  which held last Saturday, scored the All Progressives…

  • Nigerians must take their country back –ASUU

    — 12th December 2017

    From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Nsukka Zone, has reiterated it is high time Nigerians rose to ensure that all the nation’s public assets allegedly looted through privatisation, concession, Public-Private Partnership and the likes are recovered from the looters.  Rising from a one-day symposium held last week in Makurdi, the…

  • Obaseki meets pensioners, reduces arrears by N6bn

    — 12th December 2017

    • Urges corps members to complement FG in nation-building From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin  Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday said the government has paid N6 billion out of the N10 billion pension arrears accumulated between 1996 and 2000.   Obaseki, who met with pensioners in the state on Monday to commemorate the 16th annual national Pensioners’…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share