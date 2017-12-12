Brickhall School uses culture to reunite Nigeria

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Brickhall School Abuja has lent its support to the message of peace and unity of Nigeria.

To cause the message create an impact, the school recently held its 2017 Heritage Day to mark the Nigeria’s 57th independence day anniversary.

The Heritage Day, the school said, was conceived to intimate the children of their origin and the need to disregard individual differences and pursue causes that would engender collective growth and development of Nigeria instead of division.

The entire school premises was decorated in green and white colours of Nigeria, while the children, their teachers, management staff as well as parents dressed gorgeously in their local costumes.

Executive Director of the school, Nneka Emordi-Eze, said the significance of the event was to give the children the opportunity to celebrate Nigeria’s rich culture and the need for peace and love among themselves.

She said: “It was an opportunity for us to inculcate the consciousness of peace, tolerance, brotherliness and oneness in our children, with which they would grow and develop.

“The discrimination and hatred among Nigerians have risen significantly in recent times. It comes in form of tribe, political affiliation, ethnic group and others. So our responsibility is to protect the minds of these children from such thoughts so we could have a peaceful rest at old age.”

She however encouraged parents, government and religious leaders to de-emphasize discussions on religion, geographical location, culture and tribe that divide Nigeria, but focus their energy on ventures that promote and unite Nigerians.

To the admiration of parents and guests, the children used drama, traditional fashion parade, local and contemporary dance steps to pass the message of peace, unity and tolerance across to the guests.

Meanwhile, some parents, aside assimilating the messages, expressed their satisfaction with the academic, social and moral transformation noticed in their wards, with a renewed support to the school in whatever way they could.