Brian Idowu joins Locomotiv Moscow 

Super Eagles defender at the Russia 2018 World Cup Brian Idowu has joined Lokomotiv Moscow on a three year deal on a free transfer from Amkar Perm who are having financial difficulties.

Idowu who represented Nigeria at the World Cup despite his eligibility to play for Russia played all Nigeria’s game at the World Cup from the left full back position.

He became clubless after Amkar Perm were relegated to the third division during to financial impropriety and Lokomotiv Moscow were quick to swoop in and sign him on a free transfer.

CSKA Moscow were also interested in the 25 year old who has revealed his joy at moving to the club. “I am very glad to join Lokomotiv. I’m really looking forward to joining the team at their training camp. As a child I watched the matches of Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League”.